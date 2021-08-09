Fires rage all over the world: where are the worst flames? | Wild fires





Wildfires are raging across Europe and North America, while scorching temperatures and dry conditions are fueling fires that have claimed lives and destroyed livelihoods. The combination of extreme heat and prolonged drought have caused in many regions the worst fires in nearly a decade, and came as the IPCC is poised to deliver a landmark report on the climate crisis. Scientists warn that rising global temperatures due to greenhouse gas emissions are increasing the risk of fire conditions across the planet. Parts of Europe are enduring scorching heat waves, while hot, dry, dry weather has caused devastating wildfires in California. The American state is struggling to control its largest fire in its history. More than 100 other large fires have been lit in other parts of America. Here are some of the countries currently struggling with heavy fires: Greece Greece has battled some of the worst fires in Europe amid high temperatures. Fires have been raging across the country for nearly two weeks, leaving dozens in need of hospital treatment. Evia, Greece’s second largest island, was under severe threat over the weekend and thousands of people packed their things and fled their homes. Already, the rate of destruction is greater than previous fire seasons. In the 10 days to August 7, nearly 57,000 hectares (140,000 hectares) were burned in Greece, according to the European Forest Fire Information System. The average area burned during the same period between 2008 and 2020 was 1,700 hectares. Turkey Fires have engulfed southern coastal areas over the past 10 days, killing at least eight people. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes and the fire has destroyed large areas of pine forests and agricultural land. The rain brought little rest over the weekend. Firefighters battled a fire in Mulga, Turkey, last week Photo: Xinhua / REX / Shutterstock Ital Fires continue to threaten parts of southern Italy, with Sicily and Sardinia among the hardest hit regions. The country’s first major wildfires, between July 24 and 26, destroyed 10,000 hectares (24,710 hectares) of forest and forced the evacuation of 800 people from their homes in southwestern Sardinia. Russia Authorities in Siberia moved to evacuate several villages in the wider region on Sunday, where 155 fires are burning. The hot weather, coupled with the neglect of fire safety rules, has caused an increasing number of thorns, which have destroyed many homes and buildings. A view of the village of Byas-Kuel after a fire, in the vast region of Siberia in Russia Photo: Vadim Skryabin / AP United States In the U.S., firefighters in northern California are battling the largest wildfire in state history. The Dixie Fire, named for the road it started nearly four weeks ago, has grown to an area of ​​725 square miles (1,875 square kilometers). Only 21% of the fire was controlled, according to the California Department of Forests and Fire Protection. It has burned an area more than twice the size of New York City. A burning fire station in downtown Greenville, California Photo: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images Heat waves and the historical drought associated with climate change have made fires more difficult to fight in the American west. The California fire season is well on its way to surpassing the season of years past, which in itself was the worst fire season in the state’s last recorded history. The California wildfires were among 107 major wildfires burning in 14 states, mostly in the west. Canada Fires continue to burn across British Columbia despite some rain over the weekend. Local media reported 279 wildfires in the province on Sunday, with tens of thousands of residents sounding the evacuation alert. British Columbia has seen nearly 5,800 square miles of its burned forest since spring, with months still left in the fire season. With the Associated Press and Agence-France Presse

