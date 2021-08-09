The animal rights protest was held as an alpaca to be euthanized

Animal rights protesters are demonstrating in the UK about the fate of an alpaca that has been tested twice positively for bovine tuberculosis.

Geronimo alpaca has been tested twice positive for bovine tuberculosis and the Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) has ordered it to be euthanized.

The British government insisted there could be no rest for Geronimo as crowds of animal rights protesters marched down Downing Street today.

Its owner, Helen Macdonald, who imported it from New Zealand, believes the tests are giving false results, but has been denied permission to test it a third time.

Last week, Ms Macdonald lost her last appeal to save her beloved pet in the High Court in London and now an order has been signed for its destruction.

But she has received overwhelming public support, with nearly 100,000 people signing a petition calling on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stop the killing.

As about 30 protesters began a march from Defra headquarters in Westminster to the gates of Downing Street today, Johnson’s official spokesman said: “We know how disturbing the loss of animals from tuberculosis is to anyone. That is why the Secretary of the Environment has looked at this extremely carefully and questioned all the evidence.

“The fact remains that Geronimo has unfortunately tested positive twice using a very specific and reliable and proven test. This is something that the Secretary of the Environment has looked at very carefully.”

The demonstration was organized by members of the Born Free Foundation, the Alpaca Society, and veterinary practitioner and tuberculosis policy expert Dr. Iain McGill.

Activists believe Geronimo has no tuberculosis and that Defra tests are likely to be inaccurate.

They are demanding that another type of test be used to verify Geronimo’s disease status before his death.

Speaking from her farm in South Gloucestershire, Ms Macdonald criticized the government for refusing to change its mind.

“Unfortunately they are still misquoting the data,” she said.

“What they did to Geronimo was not a proven test – they knew what they were doing.

“I do not want to be isolated. It is about making the decisions that have resulted against them and taking it from Geronimo and hurting him and me and my family simply because they did not listen to us four years ago when they thought there was a problem.

“We’re just asking him to be tested with something suitable. I understand they have a policy to follow, but there are other ways, and they do not have to kill him. He is safe in isolation here.

“They have always been happy with this and he is not a public health risk. They will not test his friends, so they obviously are not worried that he will give them TB.

“No one has died here from TB in four years, so I just don’t understand why it has to be so drastic.”

Like alpacas, baldos have been victims of the fight against bovine tuberculosis, with mass slaughter used to stop the spread since 2013, causing a huge public backlash.

Campaigns are calling for Johnson to force Environment Secretary George Eustice to stop the killing and immediately implement the latest bovine tuberculosis tests for all suspected cases.

They also want to see the end of all further badger removal licenses in favor of a vaccination program for livestock, alpacas and badgers.

Rumors about Geronimo’s fate prompted Mr. Eustice, who comes from an agricultural background, to write an article in the Mail on Sunday about his experiences with bovine tuberculosis.

“Every week on average, we have to remove more than 500 cattle from herds due to infection in England alone. Behind each of those cases is a farmer who has suffered losses and tragedy,” he said.

“Farmers understand that infected animals are a danger to the rest of their herd, so while the loss of individual animals is always a tragedy, farming communities have worked with our government veterinarians in this arduous but necessary. “

Macdonald has threatened to film the last moments of her alpaca life if the awakening continues, and broadcast it on social media.