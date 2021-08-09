International
The animal rights protest was held as an alpaca to be euthanized
Animal rights protesters are demonstrating in the UK about the fate of an alpaca that has been tested twice positively for bovine tuberculosis.
Geronimo alpaca has been tested twice positive for bovine tuberculosis and the Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) has ordered it to be euthanized.
The British government insisted there could be no rest for Geronimo as crowds of animal rights protesters marched down Downing Street today.
Its owner, Helen Macdonald, who imported it from New Zealand, believes the tests are giving false results, but has been denied permission to test it a third time.
Last week, Ms Macdonald lost her last appeal to save her beloved pet in the High Court in London and now an order has been signed for its destruction.
But she has received overwhelming public support, with nearly 100,000 people signing a petition calling on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stop the killing.
As about 30 protesters began a march from Defra headquarters in Westminster to the gates of Downing Street today, Johnson’s official spokesman said: “We know how disturbing the loss of animals from tuberculosis is to anyone. That is why the Secretary of the Environment has looked at this extremely carefully and questioned all the evidence.
“The fact remains that Geronimo has unfortunately tested positive twice using a very specific and reliable and proven test. This is something that the Secretary of the Environment has looked at very carefully.”
The demonstration was organized by members of the Born Free Foundation, the Alpaca Society, and veterinary practitioner and tuberculosis policy expert Dr. Iain McGill.
Activists believe Geronimo has no tuberculosis and that Defra tests are likely to be inaccurate.
They are demanding that another type of test be used to verify Geronimo’s disease status before his death.
Speaking from her farm in South Gloucestershire, Ms Macdonald criticized the government for refusing to change its mind.
“Unfortunately they are still misquoting the data,” she said.
“What they did to Geronimo was not a proven test – they knew what they were doing.
“I do not want to be isolated. It is about making the decisions that have resulted against them and taking it from Geronimo and hurting him and me and my family simply because they did not listen to us four years ago when they thought there was a problem.
“We’re just asking him to be tested with something suitable. I understand they have a policy to follow, but there are other ways, and they do not have to kill him. He is safe in isolation here.
“They have always been happy with this and he is not a public health risk. They will not test his friends, so they obviously are not worried that he will give them TB.
“No one has died here from TB in four years, so I just don’t understand why it has to be so drastic.”
Like alpacas, baldos have been victims of the fight against bovine tuberculosis, with mass slaughter used to stop the spread since 2013, causing a huge public backlash.
Campaigns are calling for Johnson to force Environment Secretary George Eustice to stop the killing and immediately implement the latest bovine tuberculosis tests for all suspected cases.
They also want to see the end of all further badger removal licenses in favor of a vaccination program for livestock, alpacas and badgers.
Rumors about Geronimo’s fate prompted Mr. Eustice, who comes from an agricultural background, to write an article in the Mail on Sunday about his experiences with bovine tuberculosis.
“Every week on average, we have to remove more than 500 cattle from herds due to infection in England alone. Behind each of those cases is a farmer who has suffered losses and tragedy,” he said.
“Farmers understand that infected animals are a danger to the rest of their herd, so while the loss of individual animals is always a tragedy, farming communities have worked with our government veterinarians in this arduous but necessary. “
Macdonald has threatened to film the last moments of her alpaca life if the awakening continues, and broadcast it on social media.
Sources
2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/newslens/2021/0809/1239888-geronimo-alpaca-protest/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]