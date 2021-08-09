Altitude International announces upcoming national media placements





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., 9 August 2021 / PRNewswire / –Altitude International Holdings. Inc. (OTCQB: “ALTD”) has just released a part-time schedule for the first part of its six-part series of in-depth interviews that will broadcast the news and major television business networks. The 18-minute opening features CEO GregBreunich discussing some of ALTD’s most important new developments with renowned financial journalists Jane King. The full video can now be viewed at newtothestreet.com. The following air times are included in:

Monday, August 9th, 10:30 pm PDT BUSINESS FOX

Monday, August 16th, 10:00 EST NEWSMAX

Monday, August 16th, 10:30 pm PDT FOX BUSINESS and NEWSMAX

Saturday, August 28, 18:00 EST BLOOMBERG

Sunday, August 29th, 10:00 EST NEWSMAX There will be 15 more broadcasts of this opening interview on a number of other cable news and business networks to be announced in the coming days. Shooting of 2ndthe segment of this series will start next week. In addition, New to The Street will produce commercial 30-second ALTDs and other ALTD content that will be featured on their major cable and business news network, as well as billboards in Times Square and other locations. other strategic over the next 18 months. Please visit altdint.com or newtothestreet.com for regular updates on upcoming ALTDmedia events and broadcasts. New in the planned road programs of course do not include any time-consuming coverage tools that ALTD can take from numerous business developments and / or humanitarian initiatives. The novelty in the Road access has been created to adapt and add to the large number of media reception tools they are waiting for ALTD over the coming months. HARBORY SECURE STATEMENT

This press release contains some "forthcoming statements" as set out in the United States Private Reform Act 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and current results and future events may differ materially from current management expectations. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous registrations with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in future statements in this notice to Press. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any future statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

