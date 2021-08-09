



MEMPHIS, Tenn., 9 August 2021 / PRNewswire / –International News (NYSE: IP) is proud to announce Sylvamo Corporation as the spinoff name of its global newspapers, with headquarters planned for Memphis, Tennessee. The name Sylvamo speaks to the company’s connection to the trees and highlights its role as a custodian of sustainable forests. Silvamo combines the Latin words for forest, “silva” and love, “amo.” Company executives translate this unique combination as “love of forests”. Sylvamo, currently a subsidiary of International Paper, will be governed by a nine-member board with eight independent directors. Jean-Michel Ribiras, senior vice president, Global Papers, will serve as chairman and chief executive of the company. Each director will bring considerable talent and experience, including expertise in core materials, spin-off, finance, strategy, human resources, international operations, legal and senior leadership roles. Stan Askrenspent most of his 36-year career at HNI Corporation, where he served as chairman, president and chief executive officer. He also serves on the boards of Allison Transmission Holdings and Armstrong World Industries. Christine Briefscurrently serves as senior vice president and chief financial officer of the United States of Steel (NYSE: X). During her 43-year career, she has served in a range of senior executive roles and has extensive experience in procurement, supply chain, manufacturing and business transformation. Jeanmarie Desmond retired from DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in 2020 after a 31-year career. Most recently she served as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Desmond also serves on the boards of IPG Photonics and Trinseo. Lizanne Gottungretired from Kimberly-Clark Corporation in 2017 after a 36-year career. She served as chief human resources officer for 15 years. Gottung also serves on the board of the Louisiana-Pacific Corporation. Joia Johnsonspent a significant portion of her 36-year career with Hanesbrands Inc. before retiring this year. She served as chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary, and in other executive executive roles. Johnson also serves on the boards of Global Payments, Inc. and Regions Financial Corporation. David Petratiscurrently serves as President, President and CEO of Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), where he led the company spinoff in 2013. He has extensive experience in manufacturing and operations, global commercial markets and strategy development, serving in a range of direction positions during his 40-year career. Jean-Michel Ribiras currently serves as senior vice president, Global Papers, at International Paper, where he scrapped most of his 35-year career in paper and packaging. He will serve as chairman and chief executive of Sylvamos. Paul Rollinson currently serves as president and chief executive i Kinross Gold (TSX: K), where he also serves on the company board. He has extensive international experience in mining, forestry, energy and services and industrial sectors during his 30-year career. James Zallie currently serves as president and chief executive of Ingredion (NYSE: INGR), where he also serves on the company board. He has extensive operational, manufacturing and leadership experience throughout his 38-year career. “We believe it is critical to have a world-class governing board as we embark on our mission to transform renewables into the paper on which people depend for education, communication and entertainment,” Ribiras said. “We are proud of the talented, experienced and diverse team that will lead us as an independent company.” IN December 2020, International Paper announced plans to turn its global paper business into a separate, publicly traded company by the end of 2021. Spinoff is subject to final approval by Paper International ‘s board of directors. Sylvamo will employ approximately 7,000 colleagues in Europe, Latin America AND North America. About the International Letter International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global manufacturer of packaging, tulle and renewable fiber paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa AND Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide trade; pulp for diapers, tissues and other personal hygiene products that promote health and well-being; and letters that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 clients in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $ 21 billion. For more information about International Letter, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit Internationalpaper.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-announces-spinoff-name-board-of-directors-301350531.html SOURCE International Letter

