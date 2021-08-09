Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

The last:

France took a big step Monday into a future after the pandemic, demanding that people show a QR code that proves they have a particular virus passage before they can enjoy restaurants and cafes or travel across the country.

The move is part of a government plan to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine and slow down an increase in infections, as the highly contagious delta variant now accounts for the majority of cases in France. Over 36 million people in France, or more than 54 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.

People line up to be tested at a COVID-19 screening site in front of a pharmacy in Montpellier in southern France on Monday. (Pascal Guyot / AFP / Getty Images)

The special pass is issued to people who are vaccinated against COVID-19, or have evidence of a recent cure from the virus, or who have a recent negative test. The measure also applies to tourists visiting the country. All adults will need the passage unless excluded for medical reasons. Will be required for those ages 12 to 17 starting September 30th.

In hospitals, visitors and patients who have appointments are required to have a pass. Exceptions are made for people who need urgent care in the emergency department.

The crossing is now required on high-speed, intercity and night trains, which transport over 400,000 passengers a day to France, Transport Ministry chief Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Monday. Also required on long distance travel by plane or bus.

Visitors present their sanitation (health card) to an official at the entrance of a cinema in Montpellier on July 29th. (Pascal Guyot / AFP / Getty Images)

“We will implement mass checks,” Djebbari said.

Digital letters or documents are accepted.

Polls show that most French people support the transition to health. But the move has sparked strong opposition from some people who say it compromises their freedoms by restricting daily movements and activities outside the home.

LOOK | How appropriate COVID-19 vaccine clinics help persuade some to take action: As health officials work to vaccinate more people against COVID-19, hopefully appropriate pop-up clinics can help some decide to get the injection. 2:01

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators marched in Paris and other French cities for the fourth week in a row of anti-mass protests.

The health transition was already in effect last month for cultural and recreational sites, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks.

The law also requires French healthcare workers to be vaccinated against the virus by 15 September.

What is happening in Canada

Drivers heading to Canada line up at Rainbow International Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY, just after midnight on August 9th. Canada will now allow fully vaccinated Americans entering the country to pass the previous mandatory 14-day quarantine period as part of a easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

What is happening all over the world

As of Monday afternoon, more than 202.9 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.4 million.

IN Asia-Pacific region, Australia’s pharmaceutical regulator has given provisional approval for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

The first one million doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive in September, with a total of 10 million doses arriving this year, Morrison said. Australia in May agreed to buy 25 million doses of the vaccine.

With only 22 per cent of Australians over the age of 16 fully vaccinated, Morrison has been under criticism for a slow spread of vaccines. He acknowledged the growing frustration, but urged people to be patient.

In the Philippines, nearly a fifth of hospitals are close to full capacity due to an increase in COVID-19 infections, triggered by the delta variant of the virus, the country’s health ministry said on Monday.

Cases of coronavirus in the Philippines, a country of 110 million people, have risen at a rate of about 8,000 to 10,000 infections a day in recent weeks, above the daily average of 5,700 cases reported last month, according to official data.

People hoping to get vaccinated against COVID-19 line up outside a vaccination site on Sunday in Las Pinas, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Ezra Acayan / Getty Images)

IN Middle East, Saudi Arabia is reopening the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for pilgrims from abroad to perform the smallest pilgrimage known as “umrah”.

State media reported that for the first time since the pandemic pushed the government to close Mecca to international travelers, the kingdom will gradually begin receiving requests for Umrah pilgrims from around the world, starting Monday.

Travelers will have to prove they have been vaccinated and will need to be quarantined if traveling from nations still red-listed by the kingdom, which include many of the countries that once sent the most pilgrims a year. The government plans to increase the capacity of pilgrims to two million a month.

IN Africa, more than 6.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the continent since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, and some 176,000 deaths have been attributed to the disease, according to the World Health Organization Africa Regional Office.

IN Americas, the total accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States exceeded 35.76 million as of Sunday, with the death toll at 616,828, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.