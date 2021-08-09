Voting for infrastructure could take place tomorrow – National and International News – MON 9 August 2021

The vote on infrastructure could take place tomorrow. Hospitals see more children with COVID. The UN publishes the “red code” climate report.

NATIONAL NEWS

The Senate may vote on infrastructure tomorrow

After a rare weekend session, Republican senators and Democrats who negotiated a $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill say they could turn out for a final vote as early as Tuesday. As of Saturday, bipartisan support for the bill remains strong, with 18 GOP senators voting to end the debate and move the bill forward to the vote.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to hold a vote on the bipartisan bill he expects to pass. Shortly afterwards, he will move to open the debate on the $ 3.5 trillion budget that Democrats plan to pass without the support of the GOP through reconciliation.

Still not at home

However, some Republican senators have expressed doubts about bill payments. Senator Todd Young (R-IN), one of the bipartisan negotiators of the bill, voted against ending the debate on the bill on Saturday and says he intends to vote against it. Young is concerned that the bill is not being paid in full, as is Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN). The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reinforced these fears with a recent estimate that the written bill would give the federal deficit $ 256 billion over the next decade.

GOP senators favor offsetting the shortfall with COVID aid already acquired but unspent. Democrats have rejected the idea, as the pandemic is not over and these funds may still be needed.

Republicans are also unhappy with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s refusal to pass the infrastructure bill if the $ 3.5 trillion “human” infrastructure budget also does not pass. Some GOPers have equated support for the smallest bill with support for the larger bill, and have vowed to vote against both.

Senators in both parties are concerned to see changes to the bill. Since last week, nearly 300 changes have been proposed. Currently, it is not clear how many or which of them have entered the final bill.

Hospitals are seeing an increase in children with COVID

The United States now has an average of 100,000 COVID infections per day. Hospitals in the states that are seeing the largest volume of cases are also reporting an increase in child patients with COVID. And that is before schools in many of these states reopen, most without masked mandates.

At the moment, doctors say the main culprit is the spread at home. Vaccinated and unvaccinated adults are at risk of transmitting the infection to children who are too young to be vaccinated. But the risk is greater in families where adults are unvaccinated, as they are also unlikely to disguise, maintain social distance or encourage other sanitary practices that became routine last year.

Moreover, doctors have noticed an unreasonable wave of non-COVID respiratory diseases in children, which are normally only seen during the winter. These include severe colds, croup, and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. These combined with the projected increase in juvenile cases with COVID has worried health experts.

As of March and July this year, at least 81 American children have died from COVID, according to the CDC. The already elaborate doctors and nurses predict that the situation will only worsen once the schools are back in session.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

The UN publishes the “red code” climate report

As climate modeling progresses and humanity experiences more of the continuing effects of climate change, scientists are able to produce increasingly accurate predictions about the earth’s climatic future. The latest science in a new report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is devastating. Scientists say extreme weather, heat waves, floods, fires and hurricanes will become more severe over the next decade. This comes after another report last week that shows that The Atlantic currents that drive our global weather patterns are on the verge of collapse.

This report also marks the first time the IPCC has explicitly linked climate change to human activity. The new report says “it is clear that human impact has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and land”. However, IPCC scientists say there is still time to avoid some of the most dire effects of climate change if the world acts fast. That is, faster than the limits set in the Paris Climate Agreements, or in the domestic policies of many countries that are the world’s largest carbon polluters. To avoid total catastrophe, the US, China and India in particular need to take urgent and drastic steps to reduce emissions.

All are not lost

While the situation is dire, scientists offer room for hope. This means that if we can halve global emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050, humanity could potentially stabilize and possibly reverse global warming. However, for now, even with different climate initiatives, total emissions still increase year after year instead of slowing down.

Experts agree with this getting China on board is key. China has already experienced catastrophic floods historically for two years in a row, and Prime Minister Xi Jinping has vowed to make the country carbon-neutral by 2060. This is too late by most estimates and it is unclear how China will achieve this goal. . China’s economy driven by growth and reliance on coal is still producing tremendous annual emissions growth.

