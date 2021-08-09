International
Voting for infrastructure could take place tomorrow – National and International News – MON 9 August 2021 –
The vote on infrastructure could take place tomorrow. Hospitals see more children with COVID. The UN publishes the “red code” climate report.
NATIONAL NEWS
The Senate may vote on infrastructure tomorrow
After a rare weekend session, Republican senators and Democrats who negotiated a $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill say they could turn out for a final vote as early as Tuesday. As of Saturday, bipartisan support for the bill remains strong, with 18 GOP senators voting to end the debate and move the bill forward to the vote.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to hold a vote on the bipartisan bill he expects to pass. Shortly afterwards, he will move to open the debate on the $ 3.5 trillion budget that Democrats plan to pass without the support of the GOP through reconciliation.
Still not at home
However, some Republican senators have expressed doubts about bill payments. Senator Todd Young (R-IN), one of the bipartisan negotiators of the bill, voted against ending the debate on the bill on Saturday and says he intends to vote against it. Young is concerned that the bill is not being paid in full, as is Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN). The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reinforced these fears with a recent estimate that the written bill would give the federal deficit $ 256 billion over the next decade.
GOP senators favor offsetting the shortfall with COVID aid already acquired but unspent. Democrats have rejected the idea, as the pandemic is not over and these funds may still be needed.
Republicans are also unhappy with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s refusal to pass the infrastructure bill if the $ 3.5 trillion “human” infrastructure budget also does not pass. Some GOPers have equated support for the smallest bill with support for the larger bill, and have vowed to vote against both.
Senators in both parties are concerned to see changes to the bill. Since last week, nearly 300 changes have been proposed. Currently, it is not clear how many or which of them have entered the final bill.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Hospitals are seeing an increase in children with COVID
The United States now has an average of 100,000 COVID infections per day. Hospitals in the states that are seeing the largest volume of cases are also reporting an increase in child patients with COVID. And that is before schools in many of these states reopen, most without masked mandates.
At the moment, doctors say the main culprit is the spread at home. Vaccinated and unvaccinated adults are at risk of transmitting the infection to children who are too young to be vaccinated. But the risk is greater in families where adults are unvaccinated, as they are also unlikely to disguise, maintain social distance or encourage other sanitary practices that became routine last year.
Moreover, doctors have noticed an unreasonable wave of non-COVID respiratory diseases in children, which are normally only seen during the winter. These include severe colds, croup, and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. These combined with the projected increase in juvenile cases with COVID has worried health experts.
As of March and July this year, at least 81 American children have died from COVID, according to the CDC. The already elaborate doctors and nurses predict that the situation will only worsen once the schools are back in session.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
The UN publishes the “red code” climate report
As climate modeling progresses and humanity experiences more of the continuing effects of climate change, scientists are able to produce increasingly accurate predictions about the earth’s climatic future. The latest science in a new report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is devastating. Scientists say extreme weather, heat waves, floods, fires and hurricanes will become more severe over the next decade. This comes after another report last week that shows that The Atlantic currents that drive our global weather patterns are on the verge of collapse.
This report also marks the first time the IPCC has explicitly linked climate change to human activity. The new report says “it is clear that human impact has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and land”. However, IPCC scientists say there is still time to avoid some of the most dire effects of climate change if the world acts fast. That is, faster than the limits set in the Paris Climate Agreements, or in the domestic policies of many countries that are the world’s largest carbon polluters. To avoid total catastrophe, the US, China and India in particular need to take urgent and drastic steps to reduce emissions.
All are not lost
While the situation is dire, scientists offer room for hope. This means that if we can halve global emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050, humanity could potentially stabilize and possibly reverse global warming. However, for now, even with different climate initiatives, total emissions still increase year after year instead of slowing down.
Experts agree with this getting China on board is key. China has already experienced catastrophic floods historically for two years in a row, and Prime Minister Xi Jinping has vowed to make the country carbon-neutral by 2060. This is too late by most estimates and it is unclear how China will achieve this goal. . China’s economy driven by growth and reliance on coal is still producing tremendous annual emissions growth.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Tags: China, Climate Change, COVID-19, Infrastructure, International News, Mask Mandates, National News, New Albany MS, Northeast Mississippi News, Schools, American News, World News
Sources
2/ https://www.nemiss.news/infrastructure-vote-could-happen-tomorrow-national-international-news-mon-9aug2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]