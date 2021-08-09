Massengill Receives IEEE NPSS Award Radiation Effects at International Conference | News | School of Engineering





SHARELINES Tweet Vanderbilt Professor Lloyd W. Massengill receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from the IEEE Nuclear and Plasma Science Society Lloyd W. Massengill, professor of electrical and computer engineering, received the IEEE Nuclear and Plasma Science SocietyRadiation Effects Award at the International Conference on Nuclear and Spatial Radiation Effects 2021 (NSREC) in July. The Life Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have had a consistent history of outstanding and innovative technical and leadership contributions to the radiation effects community. Massengill was honored for technical contributions to understanding the effects of radiation on microelectronics and leadership in the community of radiation effects, according to the award quote. In his 34-year academic career he has been involved in developing modeling techniques to simulate the failure modes of integrated circuits in hostile environments. Massengill has more than 400 publications related to the effects of radiation on microelectronics. His work has been supported by the US Department of Defense in numerous agencies and by many commercial firms involved in the industrial defense base. I am very touched by the price. The radiation effects community is a great place to spend your career. Community is the most collegial, supportive and respectful technical community of which I am aware. Our conferences and meetings are like meetings of friends shared briefly, but with the added link of shared projects and goals to advance this area that is so important, Massengill said. In the 1990s, Massengill helped establish the Radiation Effects Research Group at Vanderbilt, now the world’s largest academic group specializing in radiation effects at IC. Over the course of his career he has trained many young engineers in the fields of rad effect modeling and robust integrated circuit design, many of whom remain in the field today. In 2003, he co-founded the Vanderbilt Institute for Space and Defense Electronics, an academic center that provides research-driven engineering support for mission-critical microelectronics circuits. This center has provided a radiation vulnerability assessment for each major technology node up to 7nm and key radiation response models in the DoD in support of several major acquisition programs, including the US Navy, US Air Force, Project Agency of Advanced Defense Research, and others. He served as ISDEs Engineering Director from 2003 to 2015. In 2016, Massengill founded Reliable MicroSystems LLC, a design services company specializing in the creation of high-reliability electronic foundry concepts for fault-tolerant applications. He created RMS to meet customer-driven needs for applying breakthroughs in basic research to design systems to be applied with high reliability, both commercially and to the Department of Defense. RMS provides the expertise, tools, and intellectual property to microelectronics enterprise in order to enhance the safety, security, and reliability of microcircuit chips that are ubiquitous in modern life and vital to American technical advances. Massengill’s field of expertise is the study of single event (SE) radiation that produces soft data errors or bitflips microelectronics and the creation of new models of fault tolerant circuits. Mild errors are due to shocks isolated from ionizing particles such as high-energy particles discharged from the sun, objects in deep space, or the natural radioactive decay of ordinary materials. Although the impact of single events on a computer chip is localized and transient, as the circuits become smaller, the detrimental effect on computer operation can increase dramatically. Total dose radiation is caused by the bombardment over time of subatomic particles emitted by a variety of sources, including ambient or background radiation on Earth. The accumulated effect of this type of radiation impairs performance over time and can eventually destroy the functionality of the integrated circuit. To address these challenges, Massengill leads a team of researchers to investigate the high-speed circuit response, develop the analytical model, and strengthen the design for metal oxide semiconductor technologies exposed to SE radiation. Using three-dimensional technology, computer-aided design, mixed-mode simulation, and IC fabrication and testing to elucidate circuit mechanisms and responses, Massengill has developed SE-strengthening guidelines and solidified radiation techniques by design under funding the DoD Defense Threat Protection Agency. Each year, the IEEE Nuclear and Plasma Science Society’s Radiation Effects Committee holds the NSREC, an international forum for presenting research on the effects of nuclear and space radiation and announcing its prestigious award recipients. Contact: Brenda Ellis, 615 343-6314

Posted on Monday, August 9, 2021 in IEEE, ISDE, Lloyd Massengill, Nuclear and Science Plasma Science Radiation Effects Award, Conference on Nuclear and Spatial Radiation Effect, Microelectronics Radiation Effects, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Science

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://engineering.vanderbilt.edu/news/2021/17973/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

