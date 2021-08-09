International
The line to enter Canada is miles long at International Falls
U.S. residents eager to go north to Canada lost some time Monday with the border open for the first time in 17 months, sparking a massive mile-long formation in International Falls.
The line to go from International Falls to Fort Frances, Ontario, was several miles long Monday morning on the first day that U.S. residents vaccinated with COVID-19 could enter the country for non-essential travel as early as March 2020.
Hundreds of cars and trucks, many towing boats in trailers, waited for more than eight hours to enter Canada.
The Canadian Border Services Agency estimated that it could take 10 to 40 minutes to clear each vehicle through customs with border officers who strictly enforce documentation and vaccination requirements to have the proper documentation and new ArriveCan application documentation for entry at the border.
Tricia Heibel, president of the Falls International Chamber of Commerce, which has an office on the road that leads across the Rainy River to Fort Frances, said he had never seen anything like it before.
I talked to a couple outside my office who had been in line since 3:15 a.m., Heibel said.
It was midnight and the couple had yet another two-hour wait before them.
BEFORE:
Everyone in line is turning off their vehicles because they only move every 30-40 minutes, that’s the time it takes to process each vehicle, Heibel said. It is a warm and gloomy day and these people are waiting a long time to enter Canada.
The section of U.S. Highway 53 that crosses and ends at International Falls is under construction this summer, also leading to some traffic noise.
Heibel said International Waterfalls and neighboring lakes, including Voyageurs National Park, have been extremely busy over the past two summers with vacationers filling camps and lodges, many of whom could not make their usual trips to Canada.
Now, Heibel expects an even busier month with tight demands from cabin owners and vacationers going across the border.
It will certainly be peak summer traffic now in the fall, she said.
