



French authorities began implementing Kalon COVID-19 On Monday, a reform of vaccinations the rules that were followed by President Emmanuel Macron and aims to improve vaccination rates. However, the new regulations have been pushing for weeks angry protests by citizens. In other news, Frank Timmermans, EU Vice President for Climate Action, says that despite an alarming report published today by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), climate change it can still be stopped if the world approves carbon net-zero policy. Finally, to remove Monday blues, we bring you an update on the wild herd Chinese elephants which has captured the hearts of many people with their growth across the country. Click on the titles to read more: France continues to pass Macron for COVID-19 despite protests French authorities have begun implementing the COVID-19 transition, a vaccine policy reform advocated by President Macron aimed at improving vaccination rates. “Not too late” to prevent “runaway climate change”: EU According to the EU Vice President for Climate Action, there is still time to prevent “runaway climate change”, but only if the world adopts zero-zero carbon policies. German exports rise beyond pre-pandemic levels in June The German trading sector gave up supply chain shortages to record its highest export volume since before the Coronavirus crisis, which had destroyed trade. UN report warns of more vicious floods, heat waves, worsening droughts and rising sea levels The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates that the 1.5 degree Celsius warming threshold will be exceeded by 2050 even if fossil fuels are aggressively disposed of, and warns that global warming will reach 1.5 degrees Celsius around 2030. Sri Lanka holds massive burns amid rising cases of coronavirus As COVID-19 cases rise across the island, Sri Lanka is burning mass dead bodies to clear debris, officials confirmed on Monday. In the past month, official figures show the country has seen more than 2,500 virus-related cases with nearly 100 deaths. International travel update: UK keeps Pakistan on red list among “COVID-19 situation deteriorating” As a result of the ‘deteriorating Covid situation’ in Pakistan, Pakistan remains on the ‘red list’ of British government travel advice. Explanator: The Nagasaki bombing, the history and significance of the “Healthy Man” The shocking event of August 9, 1945, found the Japanese city of Nagasaki, a major trading port, under unimaginable destruction by the US. Learn about the events of that fateful day. Local politician, Swiss citizen among the latest victims of abduction in Nigeria Some areas of Nigeria have experienced an increase in ransom kidnappings in recent months, in part due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. In separate incidents over the weekend, a Swiss national was abducted in the southwest and a political leader was abducted on Monday in northern Nigeria. 14-year-old Chinese Olympic athlete kidnapped by tourists Chinese media report that tourists are harassing the family and neighbors of teenage diving sensation Quan Hongchan, who has gained fame after her victory at the Tokyo Olympics. The Chinese herd of stray elephants were finally returning home The herd of elephants in China is finally returning home after 17 months of wandering.

