International Therapeutic Solutions Completes FDA Requests JadeCell Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Clinical Trial Initiation Studies





ELK CITY, Idaho, 9 August 2021 / PRNewswire / – Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), today announced the successful completion of a series of preclinical experiments required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin the clinic of Phase I / II trials. The company, which owns the only registered New Investigative Drug (IND) application for the treatment of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), was asked by the FDA to conduct a series of experiments confirming some of the known properties of JadiCell stem cells. Upon completion of these experiments, the Company is cautiously optimistic that permission will be granted to initiate this new “first-class” approach to treatment for CTE. “The fact that the FDA accepted our definition of CTE as diagnosed in living patients is in our view a major breakthrough,” said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. “The experiments performed demonstrate the safety of JadiCells in several different systems. We applaud the zeal and high level of scrutiny that the FDA has applied to our clinical trial and look forward to using this new approach to address this serious unmet medical need.” “ CTE is caused by repetitive shocking / sub-shocking blows to the head held over a period of years and is often found in football players. The condition is characterized by memory loss, impulsive / disordered behavior, impaired judgment, aggression, depression, and dementia. In many patients with CTE, it is anatomically characterized by brain atrophy, reduction in the mass of the frontal and temporal cortices, and the medial temporal lobe. TSOI has previously registered several patents in the field of CTE based on the modulation of the brain microenvironment to increase the receptivity of regenerative cells such as stem cells. “Given the recent FDA approval1 “For us to start Phase III clinical trials at COVID-19 using the same cells, we are enthusiastic about going through the pollination of the information learned from each of the trials as they continue,” he said. Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. “It is our honor to develop possible treatments that can help, in addition to athletes, military veterans who have given their lives and bodies for our country.” About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International has focused on immune modulation for the treatment of some specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/ 1International Therapeutic Solutions Receives FDA Acceptance to Begin Phase III Key Registration Test for Universal Donor Therapy JadiCell COVID-19

