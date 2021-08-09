Found the world’s oldest coin in China Smart news





Archaeologists in China have found what they say is the world’s oldest coin-producing country. Used to make money from metal about 2,600 years ago, the bronze casting workshop was located in the ancient city of Guanzhuang, in what is now central Henan Province of China, reports the state news agency. Xinhua. During the excavation, researchers discovered finished coins, coin molds and excavated pits to dispose of the dump. Using radiocarbon dating, they discovered that the workshop began cutting operations between 640 and 550 BC. The team published its findings in the journal Antiquity last week. “The discovery of coins is not surprising, but the discovery of a coin is really exciting as it shows the existence of a very old coin workshop,” the lead author Hao Zhao, an archaeologist at Zhengzhou University, tells China Red Star News, as reported by Global Times. Cast casts found on site demonstrate that artisans took care to standardize the shape and size of the coins. “[T]”Clay cores were carefully made with the help of a measuring tool to adjust their size and minimize changes,” the authors write. Coins made in the workshop are “shovel money, ”an early form of coin formed as the gardening tool of the same name. According to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, these coins replaced cowrie shells during the Zhou Dynasty Spring and autumn period, which lasted from about 770 to 476 BC As Jesse Holth reports for ARTnews, the workshop itself began operations around 770 BC, creating valuable objects of bronze, ceramic, jade and bone before shifting the focus to coinage. The location of the operation near the city center administrative suggests he may have started minting coins by government order. Guanzhuang, founded around 800 BC, seems to have been a center of activity in Zheng State until its abandonment after 450 BC Other foundries elsewhere in China began making coins at the same time. ABOUT Global Times, Zhao says previous excavations of two different currencies from the spring and autumn period were made before the development of technology that allows accurate carbon dating of cutting materials. The coins in Guanzhuang site are not as old as coins discovered in the ancient city of sword-hilt, in what is now Turkey, but as Zhao points out, no currency coin has been found there. Bill Maurer, says an anthropologist at the University of California Irvine who was not involved in the new research National GeographicJillian Kramer’s discovery of coins along with the molds used to make them is very unusual. Ancient coins are often found in treasures far from where they were minted, making them difficult to date. The new study gives impetus to a long debate about the origin of the currency. Some researchers argue that money began as a way to facilitate exchange between traders and customers. Others say governments created it to allow the collection of taxes and debts. Shows Maurer National Geographic The apparent standardization of currency for the production of coins near a political center “gives weight to the hypothesis that anthropologists and archaeologists have long held: that money appears primarily as a political technology, not an economic technology.”

