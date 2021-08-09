International
O’Toole says Trudeau should not rush elections with threat of fourth wave
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said today that, as the number of COVID-19 cases increases in many provinces as the powerful delta strain gains strength, it is not the right time to plunge the country into a federal election campaign.
Speaking to reporters at a campaign-style stop in Belleville, Ont., O’Toole said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering only one election now only two years into his term because of “his personal interest”. The CBC Poll poll suggests the ruling Liberals have a significant lead over opposition parties in national polls.
“My biggest concern right now is the fourth potential wave of COVID-19,” O’Toole said. “We must not rush into elections. Mr. Trudeau always seems to put his personal interest ahead of the interest of Canadians.”
While not wishing for elections, O’Toole said the Conservatives are well prepared for a campaign that could start as soon as this week.
Do you have an election question for CBC News? Email us: [email protected] Your contribution helps inform our coverage.
Parties have been busy nominating candidates since the Liberal party declared a state of “electoral urgency” months ago to quickly nominate candidates in the country’s 338 pre-voting and fundraising campaigns for an election campaign that could not be shorter. than 36 days.
“We will be ready, but we think the health and economic security of Canadians must come first,” O’Toole said, adding that the government should focus its energies on supporting pandemic-destroyed industries such as the tourism, rather than planning elections that few people want.
O’Toole said that, to address some of the economic disruptions caused by COVID in rural Canada, the government he led would quickly track the spread of high-speed Internet across the country to bring credible connections to it. all rural and remote communities by 2025.
The federal government has allocated billions of dollars to bring fast internet to rural areas. O’Toole said the current timeline is insufficient.
O’Toole also promised to commit more federal spending on infrastructure in rural areas, which are at the heart of “Canada’s economy, culture and lifestyle.”
“Rural Canada has been neglected by the Liberals. With the Conservatives of Canada, aid is on the way,” O’Toole said.
Following a break in new cases of COVID-19, a number of major provinces have reported an increase in new infections in recent days.
The Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC) reported a 43 percent increase in the number of new cases last week, with 705 cases reported daily during the week of July 25th.
With the current high rate of vaccination coverage, however, the number of new deaths reported is still much lower than it was in the early stages of the pandemic. PHAC documented less than 10 deaths a day during the last week of July, well above mid-April.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said the rise in new COVID-19 cases is a “worrying” development and should give the prime minister a second thought on calling the election. Singhsaid Trudeau’s claim that Parliament has been dysfunctional is simply false; he noted that the government was able to mediate agreements with opposing parties to adopt pandemic mitigation measures and a budget.
“I have said I want to make a decision that is in the best interest of Canadians and you would think, in a pandemic, Liberals would think the same way. It seems they are more interested in power than in do what is in the best interest of Canadians, “he said.
“I think we need to be focused on getting the help people need and not go to the polls.”
Singh said his party will be ready if an early election is called. Compared to the Liberal and Conservative parties, however, the NDP has far fewer nominated candidates of just over 100, compared to over 200 for the other two main parties. Singh said his party has a lot more money to spend on this campaign than on the 2019 contest.
“We are absolutely ready,” he said, adding that the party’s campaign message will be that the “ultra-rich” should pay more taxes to better fund social programs and pay off pandemic debts.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/otoole-rush-election-1.6135011
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
