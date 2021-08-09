Destructive images of wild fire survivors before Christ living among scorched earth

It is not just the human inhabitants of Lake Monte who have been uprooted from their homes after a massive fire engulfed the community last week.

Touching scenes of animals living amidst scorched earth were captured by Global News cameras over the weekend.

A pot-filled pig was seen swallowing in the grass and a rabbit returned to its wooden enclosure after escaping the flames.

Cows can also be seen grazing in scorched terrain as their habitat has been permanently damaged by the massive White Rock Lake fire.

The White Rock Lake Fire is about 55,700 acres in size and roared through the small Monte Lake community last week.

It is not yet known how many houses and buildings were destroyed.

Colder temperatures and some rain created a temporary calm in the fire activity on Sunday in the fire zone near Lake Okanagan.

Forrest Tower fire information officer said the BC Fire Service was trying to take advantage of the opportunity window to get out as soon as we could.

He said the fire near Lake Okanagan was a superficial fire that was not strong on Sunday afternoon.

However, the fire has burned up to 125 meters from Lake Okanagan in places.

Residents in the Monte Lake area who opposed the evacuation orders were talking about what they think has been an inadequate response from fire crews and an unfair demonization by provincial officials.

Rob Bouchard, whose home was among those burned to the ground, returned to the fire area on Saturday and said he had not seen BC Church Fire Service crews in the area.

“There is no other help, no help from outside. “There are only people living here running tirelessly trying to put out fires,” he said.

On Sunday, Farnworth dismissed allegations by residents in the fire area that the crews were too slow to put out the flames, or were throwing something less than their best effort at it.

“The BC Fire Service was on this fire within 30 minutes of being called and they have been fighting it ever since,” he said.

“It was a very aggressive fire that spread very quickly. More and more resources were brought in as needed. They also had to make tactical evacuations of people in the area.

“They have the resources, they have the air support, they have all the equipment they need and they have done an amazing job.”

With files by Megan Turcato and Simon Little.