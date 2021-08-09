Mali conflict: At least 51 killed in suspected jihadist attack | mountain





More than 51 people have been killed in northern Mali by jihadists, who attacked three villages near the border with Niger, killing and burning houses, in the latest mass attack in a region surrounded by violence. The militants on motorcycles invaded the villages simultaneously on Sunday evening, entering and killing indiscriminately, burning and looting homes, according to security officials. Terrorists entered villages and massacred everyone, a military officer told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. More than 40 civilians were killed by terrorists Sunday in the villages of Karou, Ouatagouna and Daoutegeft, they said. A Malian army patrol was sent to the affected communities on Monday. The death toll confirmed by the patrol was at least 51, according to Reuters. The provisional number is 51 killed, several others injured, read a note from the local district administrator to the Gao regional government in southeastern Mali. Another local official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said 20 civilians were massacred in Karou. Fourteen civilians were killed in Ouatagouna, and other civilians were killed in the village of Daoutegeft. The attacks in Mali mark the latest in a wave of deadly attacks that have engulfed the Sahel region in West Africa, where impoverished civilians mostly in Burkina Faso and Niger have experienced ongoing violence for nearly a decade. Last Wednesday, 30 people including 11 civilians and 19 security personnel were killed by suspected jihadists in northern Burkina Faso. Armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist group have launched attacks since 2012 in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. The security crisis began with riots in northern Mali in 2012, when President Amadou Toumani Tour was overthrown by a military uprising. Militants seized a power vacuum, leading an uprising that has exploited ethnic grievances in the Sahel, as well as poor governance, corruption and poverty. The army of the former colonial ruler, France, as well as UN peacekeepers and other European forces along with the Malian army, have fought against the insurgents, recording gains at the onset of the crisis. In recent years, however, attacks have increased. Thousands of civilians and troops have died, with millions in need of humanitarian assistance. More than 380,000 people have been displaced, leaving their homes in the north and center of Mali, with two-thirds of them children. In Burkina Faso, more than 1.3 million have been internally displaced, in a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis. The presence of the so-called Barkhane military operation of about 5,000 soldiers has become more controversial in recent years, as violence has continued to spread in the Sahel. Civilian casualties blamed on French forces have sparked local grievances and international criticism. France has said it will dramatically reduce its forces by the end of next year, which has also raised concerns in regional governments that the uprising will become more deadly without further support.

