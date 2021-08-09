Anxiety rises in NSW regional as cities get stuck as COVID-19 spills out of Sydney

The coronavirus is on the move and the regional communities of New South Wales are nervous with the latest wave of the Sydney Greatest pandemic outbreak and with cases appearing in numerous locations.

Main points: Several regional communities, including Tamworth and Bayron Bay, are in isolation

Some people are reporting long waits to be tested in regional areas

Staff at testing sites and doctors’ offices are reporting abuse as a temper tantrum

The spread has forced blockades of local government areas (LGAs) in Hunterand New England.

Late yesterday, Byron Shire, Richmond Valley, Lismore and Home Shire LGA also announced early closures.

The same rules will apply in closure, similar to restrictions in Greater Sydney.

In Tamworth LGA an immediate blockade went into effect last night after a person with coronavirus visited the region.

About 63,000 residents residing in the LGA are now subject to restrictions for the next seven days.

Residents in Tamworth came out to be tested after NSW Health issued an alarm for the area. ( ABC News: Mollie Gorman )

Prime Minister Glady Berijiklian said a young woman from Newcastle was infectious during her trip to New England City.

“There are a number of exhibition sites in Tamworth. There are no cases there yet,” she said.

Berejiklian said that while there were no other cases in the Tamworth arena there were several exposure sites which prompted health advice and blocking.

Restrictions apply to anyone who has been, or visited the Tamworth region, since August 5th.

Space to play or rest, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 2 minutes 44 seconds 2 m 44 s Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian says the city of Tamworth will enter a deadlock for a week in effect from 5pm today.

As was the standard after the COVID-19 discoveries, authorities were forced to increase working hours in testing clinics as large crowds drowned the facilities.

Byron Bay, coastal communities were closed

The North Coast town of Byron Bay, beloved by tourists and movie stars, was put on high alert yesterday morning.

Health authorities say the case of visiting Bayron Bay is a concern. ( ABC News: Catherine Marciniak )

Berejiklian called for increased testing in the area after a man from Sydney in his 50s tested positive for COVID there.

NSW Health said the man was contagious in the community for a number of days and yesterday investigations were still ongoing as to why he had traveled to Byron Bay.

The man was being treated at the hospital and his family was interviewed.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the case was a concern.

“We are quite concerned and want to see an increase in test numbers in that area,” Dr Chant said.

Follow the top COVID-19 news from August 9 with a look back at our blog.

The incident prompted calls for the Byron area to be placed in closure, similar to protocols elsewhere.

Hours later, the government responded by announcing general closures across the North Coast.

There were plans to remove the blockage on Hunter LGAs this week, but as cases increased this could change.

Saliva in anger

As prevalent cases and test lines grow longer, clinical staff armed with swab testing have been under great strain and have reported an increase in abuse.

The waiting time for testing at some regional clinics had been up to seven hours.

Modern vaccine questions answered The Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved the use of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine. Here are the answers to your questions. Read more

People have taken to social media by sharing pictures of vehicles crawling along roads and highways waiting to enter a testing area.

Police say at a car clinic in Maitland on Saturday afternoon the test taker was spat upon after she told a man the clinic was closing.

Police have called on public health to find the man who is Caucasian with missing front teeth.

A staff member at a Central Coast testing clinic is also suspected of spitting a couple of weeks ago when there were long queues.

And at Newcastle football stadium, thorns and bruises were also put on testers who had worked shifts for up to 12 hours.

COVID testing stations in the Newcastle area have been under pressure. ( ABC News: Bindi Bryce )

Staff at other clinics in the western and northern parts of Local Hunter New England Health District said they had also faced abuse.

They have said that the limited operating hours had angered many people.

The woman from Newcastle Anna spent more than three hours lining up for a test at the Hunter Stadium test site.

“I thought I would do a test just to make sure, to do the right thing by the community, but I did not expect to wait that long,” she said.

Anna said that if she had known she would have to wait more than three hours she would not be going to be tested.

“I am over 65 years old and I am worried about my health, but it has taken a long time today. We are asked to be tested, but the waiting time is so long,” she said.

Find more local news

Hunter New England Health has announced two new mass testing sites to help meet demand from the community.

One will open in West Maitland where high viral fragments of COVID-19 were detected in sewage last week, and the second is at the Raymond Terrace Lakeside Sports Complex, able to swab seven days a week.

Many residents do not believe they will be out of the blockade until Friday.

Karen from Jesmond said this blockage was different from other stay-at-home orders.

“I think everyone in Newcastle is taking this very seriously. We are very close to Sydney and so we have to take it very seriously,” she said.

“I think it may take a little longer. All you can do is live one day at a time and keep your fingers crossed.”

Doctors’ clinics under criticism

Doctors in the Central Coast had also felt increased tensions from patients, particularly about the availability of vaccination.

Brad Cranney, who owns four local practices, said one of his receptionists resigned recently.

“She basically said she would not come to work to be abused,” Dr Cranney said.

Kate Herran, business manager at a practice in Tumbi Umbi, said the phones were in “thaw”.

“The receptionists are having a hard time on the phone, especially people looking for Pfizer. We do not have Pfizer,” she said.

“The breakdown of our family”

Waiting for immunizations had also caused tensions and prompted calls for faster spread to the regions.

A woman from the North River area told ABC that her family wanted to relocate to a remote Aboriginal community in Western Australia.

She said her husband left several months without her and their children.

“My husband left for work there in May,” she said.

“He is fully immunized for COVID.

“My two sons and I are unable to immunize ourselves and join him after all of our vaccines have gone to Sydney.

“Apparently NSW stands for Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, and the rest of the state is always left behind.

“I lost my mother a few weeks ago and I really have to be with my husband as I’m not coping well.

“Waiting for COVID to strike because of its unavailability in our area is tearing our family apart.

“We can not go to a vulnerable community without these blows.

“How do we get it? Do we not matter in regional areas?”

Read more about the spread of vaccines:

The woman was not alone.

“Why is the spread of the vaccine so arbitrary?” said another woman.

“My 20-year-old daughter, who suffers from type 1 diabetes, had her appointment with the vaccine canceled the day before.

“When we spoke to the hotline they said to use her second meeting as the first, then she got another message that also canceled that meeting.

“She was not offered any alternative meeting and had to go to the end of the line.

“She has a suppressed immune system and is very vulnerable, so what do we do?”

Regional drivers in focus as COVID spreads

As COVID-19 migrates out of Sydney, police have again stepped up patrols on highways and local roads to stop further spread.

Manning-Great Lakes Police Commander Christopher Schilt, District Superintendent, said no one should try or direct his hand.

“We are aware that COVID is surrounding us at the moment and we must do absolutely everything we can to keep our community safe.

“You will see cops walking through shops, walking through cafes, making sure people are in line with public health order.”

The allegations come at a time when some communities in New South Wales have been critical of the lack of efforts to put up a strong barrier around Greater Sydney devastated by COVID.

Space to play or rest, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 2 minutes 34 seconds 2 m 34 s How reluctant are Australians to be vaccinated? (ABC News)