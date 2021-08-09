IPCC Report: The Turning Point for My Climate

Last summer the temperature in London, where I live, went up 37 degrees Celsiusor 100 degrees Fahrenheit. It was hotter outside my body than it was inside it. For someone raised under the dense, used sky of British tissue, who felt like an insult against nature. Everywhere I went, I felt the same tight, breathless feeling. The heat was like a prison; I was sentenced to 100 degrees. Stuck at home all day due to COVID-19 closures, I worked with my feet in a bucket of cold water, in front of a fan coming out in what I called a nickname Shakira’s placement.

The homes and spaces of British offices were not designed with the high temperatures in mind; Unlike the Mediterranean and other hot climates, our buildings are not usually made with thick walls and shutters to keep away sunlight. Mechanical air conditioning is uncommon in private homes because we already have air conditioning. We call it rain. Britain may be a rich, developed country, but that does not make it ready for climate change.

Last summer was the first time I remember thinking, before I caught myself, that I could hardly wait for Britain’s weather to return to normal. A summer body temperature level will always be normal. This is the world that produced fossil fuels, a world where weird weather is not weird. Just last year, fires in Australia were affected 3 billion animals; cities in Pakistan and India exceeded 120 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature so hot that the roads began to melt; people died of heatstroke in Portland, Oregon; the London Underground turned into a flum log; the air in Montana was so full of smoke that, according to one resident, you chew it instead of sucking it; and killer mega floods destroyed houses by the rivers in Germany.

Some of the weird weather that people around the world have experienced lately is just that: the weather. Natural changes in temperature and humidity. But you can only live so many times in life rainstorms or heat waves before you conclude that they are not once in a lifetime. Something is very wrong. Climate change no longer feels like an abstract problem for the future, like an asteroid hitting Earth or a super-earthquake wiping out the Northwest Pacific. I’m scared now. I have reached my personal turning point.

Understanding a problem intellectually is not the same as feeling its presence in your daily life. Like anyone who reads the news, I have been aware of climate change for years, during which the subject began to emerge in and out of my field of vision. Like many journalists, I wondered how to make such a big and so terrifying topic, to connect with busy people living busy lives. The stream of disaster scenes from around the world has answered that question for me.

Environmentalism seemed gentle and embracing of trees when I read or wrote it. Climate change seemed antiseptic and bloodless. Look at him Firewall 50 meters can only do deception. Every time I hear horrible TV presenters being teased about the horrible hockey graph, or oil executives seeking praise for their society’s miserable efforts to tackle the problem, or politicians who falsely i tell the public that we can continue to consume as much as we do, I will Photoshop mentally babbling their faces before the scenes from Greece, Turkey, or California this past weekend Let’s see how convincing they sound over the B-roll of a real hell.

The scientific consensus is clear that climate change is real, and it is equally clear that major action is needed to avoid further catastrophes. or new report from the International Panel on Climate Change warns that rising global temperatures are inevitable, that only a major reduction in greenhouse gas emissions this decade can prevent climate change, and that some changes may already be irreversible. I am shocked when I read such reports, because of the risk that such news incites apathy rather than action. Everyone was doomed, so why bother fighting it?

What has given me hope, surprisingly, is the coronavirus pandemic. In less than two years, scientists have developed numerous vaccines against a previously unknown disease, and governments have begun distributing them around the world. Yes, the spread of vaccines suffers from the same problems that climate policy does; richer countries take care of their needs first. (Constantly high temperatures are especially dangerous in places where people have to work outside and can not afford the air conditioning to cool off at night. Floods are made worse by cheap and unprotected housing. Wildfires rage more severely where the local population lacks enough fire trucks to deal with them.) But the coronavirus lesson is that proximity to disaster can change the mind, even among those who think living in a rich country can isolate them from damage.

Compare getting vaccinated in Australia and Britain. In the first, the spread has been slowly. The government closed the borders early and infections have remained low, and for this reason many Australians have been reluctant to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, due to early concerns about a rare coagulation reaction. Why not expect supplies from Pfizer or Moderna? Here in Britain, which has counted more than 150,000 deaths by COVID-19, most people could not get the vaccine any vaccine in their arms fast enough. For us, COVID-19 was not a 30-second news report about horrible things happening overseas. It was a 50 meter firewall in our backyard. In the United States, vaccination rates have risen rapidly in communities currently being destroyed from infections from the Delta variant. As the global climate becomes more clearly chaotic, the public interest itself should accelerate what my colleague Robinson Meyer calls the green vortex in the process by which institutions and initiatives address challenges such as decarbonisation even without strong national climate policies. For businesses, the economic benefits of free driving on depleting natural resources will soon be weighed against the cost and worry of clearing your data center in a rapid flood.

Climate despair must also be alleviated by the advances we have already seen in the last decade. Here in Britain, crazy weather stories now routinely mention climate change, highlighting the connection between the two. The BBC documentaries by 95-year-old David Attenborough, a second national treasure after the Queen, no longer show just the sad, weak polar bears trying to hunt in the melting ice; they explicitly discuss why bears are so sad and weak. (Attenboroughs recently Netflix Documentary is even more powerful, as he points out that when he was born in 1926, the planet was a whole degree colder.) Even opposing publications have less tolerance for climate change deniers, who were once treated as a spicy provocation to liberal sensibilities. Culture’s climate war is on fire as the real world is engulfed by fire.

I can hope the United States follows this path as well. I no longer feel like dog in cartoon, insisting that this is good. This is not good. We are quite badly confused, for some noble reasons, such as getting people out of poverty, and some less noble ones, such as enriching the shareholders of fossil fuel companies. But the same ingenuity that brought humanity here, the ingenuity that created the internal combustion engine and the airplane, the power station and the megapharma, is what can save us.

The impulse to delay is understandable. Anyone who has written a book or cleaned a garage will know the feeling: Just by starting such a project, you are committed to a large amount of time and work, so it is easier not to start at all. This is where politicians come in. Individual change does not replace political action. Through subsidies and taxes, governments should make the greener option also the easiest to obtain. Again, the surprise of the pandemic has been the high levels of compliance with closures and disguise mandates, despite isolated cases of rebellion making the news. The coronavirus did not cause robbery. Society did not break down. In the face of existential threats, most of us are cooperative, polite, and resilient. These qualities are what propelled a multitude of apes through an evolutionary journey that led to the arrival of humans on the Moon, the splitting of the atom, and the creation of RuPauls Drag Race.

The first thing you need to do is let go of the fear inside, without letting it paralyze us. This is not good.

So what do we do next?