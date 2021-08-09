International
Nobodys Safe: 10 dishes from the New International Climate Change Report | Chicago News
The latest report on climate change by an influential panel of international scientists states in even clearer terms that the window of opportunity to avoid catastrophe is narrow and is closing.
The long-awaited report, Climate Change 2021: The Basis of Physical Science, was released on Monday byIntergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, with a press conference held to outline key points.
The findings were immediately summed up in a single sentence: No one is safe and it is getting worse, faster, said Inger Anderson, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program, which set up the 1988 climate change panel in partnership with World Meteorological Organization.
In the decades since the panel published its first climate assessment, the effects of planetary warming have gone from theoretical to apparent, with record heat waves, devastating fires and catastrophic floods, all major headlines in the summer of 2021 alone .
The expression of what science says appears before our eyes, Anderson said. The question is how quickly should we react.
The climate we experience in the future depends on our actions now, she said.
Here are 10 downloads from the report:
1 Change is coming faster than anticipated. The report, compiled by 234 scientists from 66 countries, analyzed 14,000 studies and concluded that the frequency and intensity of extreme weather is accelerating in time since previous climate assessment panels, which was finalized in 2013-14.
2 People are definitely responsible for the clutter of the climate. More than in previous reports, the panel placed the blame directly and unequivocally on human impact as the main driver of extreme heat, ocean warming, glacier retreat, sea ice reduction and more. Basically, people exposed the atmosphere to doping, said Petteri Taalas, secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization, and the impacts we were experiencing now are of our own creation.
3 There is no more time to lose. To achieve the best-case scenarios of the worst cases to reach warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, the planet must reach zero carbon emissions by 2050. Unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting heat to 1.5 degrees Celsius will not be achievable, said Valerie Masson-Delmotte, co-chair of the report. a climate scientist at the Frances Laboratory of Climate and Environment Science at the University of Paris-Saclay.
4 There are no quick fixes. Even if the net zero target is met, it will still need by the end of the century for temperatures to gradually drop and some changes, such as the melting of the Greenland ice sheet, will continue for thousands of years, Masson-Delmotte said.
5 Today’s carbon sinks, which include oceans and trees, currently store 56% of the world’s 40 billion tons of carbon dioxide. Continuous increases in emissions will reduce the efficiency of sinks to slow the accumulation of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
6 We need to redefine the extremity. Events that used to happen once a century can now happen once or twice a decade, or perhaps even more often, especially in coastal areas. Even at 1.5 degrees C of global warming, the unprecedented extreme events on the observation record will increase.
7 Carbon dioxide is the main target when it comes to reducing emissions, but the report also points to methane. Reducing methane emissions would not only mitigate heat, but also improve air quality.
8 The heat is affecting the entire planet, not just humans. Animal populations and plants are also affected, along with agriculture and growing seasons. Compound events like simultaneous heat waves and droughts are more likely to occur in some plant production areas if temperatures heat up more than 2 degrees Celsius.
9 There is nowhere to hide. According to the report: Climate change is already affecting every inhabited region across the globe.
10 Is it hopeless? It depends. The ratio is very clear, the science is very clear: What drives the heat are future emissions, said Masson-Delmotte. So this is really in our hands.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has three working groups: Climate Change 2021 was produced by Working Group I, which addresses the physical science basis of climate change. Reports will still come from Working Group II, dealing with impacts, adaptation and vulnerability; and Working Group III, which deals with climate change mitigation.
Contact Patty Wetli:@pattywetli| (773) 509-5623 |[email protected]
