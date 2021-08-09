Global response needed to counter growing maritime security threats





Addressing a high-level debate on increasing safety for seafarers, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, United Nations Secretary-General Chef de Cabinet, stressed the need for stronger international cooperation. depends on safe oceans for life, work and 80% of trade. to #UNSC I look forward to this high-level debate on maritime security. We need 4 actions to stop crime at sea: implementation of the international framework, capacity building, partnerships and crime prevention based in SDG https://t.co/zw8Zk68Whu pic.twitter.com/wBYXm0dJwb – GhadaFathiWaly (@GhadaFathiWaly) 9 August 2021 Incidents in Asia have doubled, while West Africa, the Straits of Malacca and Singapore and the South China Sea were the most affected areas, she said. The unprecedented levels of uncertainty in the Gulf of Guinea, and most recently in the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea, were also particularly troubling. Growing related threats “Maritime insecurity is also increasing the terrorist threat posing from the Sahel,” Ms Viotti told the ambassadors. These growing and interrelated threats require a truly global and integrated response. A response that addresses these challenges directly as well as their root causes – including poverty, lack of alternative livelihoods, insecurity and weak governance structures. Maritime safety is also being undermined by challenges over disputed borders and navigation routes, and depletion of natural resources through illegal or unreported fishing, Ms Viotti added. She said the meeting, held via videoconference, was a chance to advance global action on a vital but complex issue, as all countries are affected, whether coastal or landlocked. Common global common The open debate was organized by India, which holds the rotating presidency of Security Council this month. For the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, the oceans are our common global communities and the salvation of international trade. The UN estimates that more than three billion people worldwide, mostly in developing countries, depend on the ocean for their livelihoods and well-being. However, today this common maritime heritage of ours faces different types of threats, said Mr. Modi. Sea routes are being misused for piracy and terrorism. There are maritime disputes between some countries. And climate change and natural disasters are also challenges for the maritime field. From engagement to action Viotti noted legal instruments that protect maritime safety, such as UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. But this framework is as strong as the countries’ commitment to full and effective implementation, she stressed. We need to translate engagement into action. The UN has welcomed moves by the international community to strengthen co-operation in maritime security. The organization also supports regional initiatives, including combating piracy off the coast of Somalia and trying to reduce armed ship looting in Asia. Global Offshore Program Ghada Waly, Executive Director at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported that a 2009 program, originally created to address the threat of Somali piracy, is now its largest initiative, with a budget that has grown from $ 300,000 to over $ 230 million. The Global Maritime Crime Program includes approximately 170 staff based in 26 countries who provide capacity building and support for legal reform, mock trials and maritime training centers. However, challenges to maritime security continue to grow, and our responses must continue, said Mrs. Waly. The head of the UN agency encouraged the Security Council to take action to implement the relevant legal framework, build capacity, expand partnerships and promote response to crime prevention. She underlined the need to reduce weaknesses. Pirates, criminals, and terrorists exploit poverty and despair to seek out recruits, gain support, and seek refuge. To counter these threats, we need to raise awareness and educate people, especially young people, by providing alternative livelihoods and support for local businesses, Ms. Waly said.

