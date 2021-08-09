Alliance of 200 International Companies Launches Initiative to Improve Supply Chain Cyber ​​Security

The best listening experience is in Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drives daily audio interviews atApple podcastsorPodcastOne.

The government has several ongoing initiatives to improve cyber security in the supply chain. Now an alliance of 200 international companies has launched an initiative of its own, in part to help members deal with federal mandates and improve cybersecurity. For more,Federal Drive with Tom Temin addressed the president and CEO of the Global Business Alliance, Nancy McLernon.

Tom Tem:Mrs. McLernon, good that you are near.

Nancy McLernon: Thank you so much for having me.

Tom Tem: And we must emphasize that this is not something that has grown in response to cyber security. The Global Business Alliance has been around for a long time.

Nancy McLernon: Right, Absolutely. So the Global Business Alliance started in 1990. We are the only trading association that exclusively represents the American operations of international companies in a really large variety of industries in the manufacturing space and the service space.

Tom Tem: And just as a way of background, we should also point out that such companies have rules and laws under which they can legitimately obtain federal contracts by creating separate firewalls and boards organized in the United States. And so companies like Ericsson, Siemens and some of the well-known international names, in fact, can work for the federal government. The correct way to say it?

Nancy McLernon: Right, absolutely. So whatever security protocol needs to happen in order for these companies to do business here with our national security agencies, they absolutely do. And these companies are not new investors in the United States, are they? These companies most of which come from allied nations, our friends and allies around the world have been in the United States for many decades, some for more than a century. So these companies are certainly part of the structure of our business community here. Their success here in the United States as part of the U.S. success story.

Tom Tem: Of course, and they have a lot of Americans working for them here in the United States.

Nancy McLernon: Absolutely. They have about 8 million Americans working for them. And, you know, our membership represents about 200 of them. And these are the biggest foreign companies in the United States. The average foreign company employs about 1000 people; the average GBA member employs about 12,000 here in the United States, and our members come from 22 allied countries.

Tom Tem: Okay, let’s talk about cyber security because there are a lot of things happening in the federal government. I think, the CMMC program, the online maturity model certification program, has gotten a lot of contractors thinking about how to agree. Is he the main driver of this latest cyber initiative you have taken?

Nancy McLernon: So you know, in recent years, started under the Trump administration, and certainly continuing under the Biden ministry, we have seen more and more regulations coming online. The national security apparatus of the federal government is growing, and the threats are growing. And so our companies wanted, of course, to make sure that their supply chains, their cybernetics, had the highest level of integrity. So you know, obviously, they want to be leaders in space. They know that, as international companies operating in multiple jurisdictions, making things from ingredients sourced around the world, that they can be a target. Thus they want to work in conjunction with the federal government to ensure the security of our critical infrastructure. So the Global Business Alliance, which is a trading association, we are a advocacy group, started a subsidiary called GBA Sentinel. And it is through that affiliate that we have partnered with a firm called Fortress Information Security, to provide the latest tools to ensure that integrity.

Tom Tem: We are talking to Nancy McLernon. She is the president and CEO of the Global Business Alliance. So this is partly to help companies comply with the CMMC, but also to be sharper online for all other initiatives. We have this big, long 5000-word cyber security executive order, for example, and it is affecting companies large and small.

Nancy McLernon: Yes, right. Absolutely. And it’s something you know, as I mentioned, that our companies not only want to respect, they want to be leaders in space. And so we are excited to have the opportunity to partner GBA Sentinel with Fortress Information Security because that firm and we looked at a range of firms but we were extremely impressed with Fortress they are the choice for many federal government agencies. Their supply chain risk management technology is above all the others we talked about. But in addition to respecting the rules that exist there, wanting to show that our companies absolutely want to be as helpful as possible in protecting our critical infrastructure. there is a concern about our membership that, in fact, as foreign companies in the United States, they may be discriminated against in connection with federal contracts. And unfortunately, a couple of weeks ago, we saw that the Office of National Intelligence made a policy decision to exclude US operations of foreign companies in bidding for some commercial remote sensing jobs. And with the idea that, I think, either these companies do not hire as many Americans as possible or their security is not as strong as it just is not. And while such a policy seems to be promoting a kind of American employee, it actually puts American workers against other American workers because we are talking about American operations of foreign firms.

Tom Tem: And let me just ask you this: are the firms that are in the Alliance mainly based in Europe? Do you have firms based in China, for example?

Nancy McLernon: Jo. So Europe is the largest investor in the United States, so European companies certainly make up the bulk of our membership. I would suggest that your listeners go to GBASentinel.com, to learn more about our affiliate and then to learn more about our organization. It’s simple globalbusiness.org.

Tom Tem: OK. The point is, it’s the companies that have been here for a long time, and not the subsidiaries of Russia or China or any kind of countries where we have some rivalry, both militarily, economically and in security.

Nancy McLernon: Of course, absolutely. And the ultimate ownership of a company should not be an indicator as much as any company performing any kind of national security work, must go through the same rigors as any other. And of course my members have met those manipulators for decades.

Tom Tem: And this compatibility tool, therefore, is available to all your members. Is the product developed by Sentinel with Fortress available to anyone who would like to try it, even if they are not members of the Alliance?

Nancy McLernon: Yes of course. Again, they can go to GBASentinel.com, learn more about it, contact me. And you know, we can decide something. Did you know that the number of salespeople a large company has is large, right? And so, while some of the regimes that have fallen, and executive orders and so on, can certainly have a huge impact on small and medium-sized businesses, because of the cost of doing some of those things, a business of great, like companies in my membership, there are just so many different vendors, and they need a tool to be able to watch efficiently. It is becoming increasingly difficult to rely on your vendors to provide us with information. You know, the term “believe but verify” definitely applies here. I think President Reagan made that famous Russian proverb, but that is the situation we are in. You know, companies certainly want to trust their vendors. But we are in a period of time now that we need to verify it.

Tom Tem: And I imagine the lack of semiconductor, the lack of integrated circuit is all on the verge, because if suddenly a new supply appears, you will definitely want to verify that it is actually done according to the standards we need and the safety for the equipment electronics that go. And I imagine many of your members are manufacturers who rely on microelectronics for the heart of their product.

Nancy McLernon: Yes, absolutely. You are 100% right. We also have a number of semiconductor manufacturers in our membership as well as Infineon, Bosch, TMC and so it is a matter for really many of our member companies.

Tom Tem: Nancy McLernon is the CEO of the Global Business Alliance. Thank you so much for joining me.

Nancy McLernon: Thank you very much.