Several works by Quincy University Robert Lee Meyer, eminent art professor have been selected for international and national exhibitions.

William Scariato, Chair of Fine Arts at Benedictine University in Lisle, Ill. Select Meyers monotype of print monograph Variant 1-PC # 26 and its watercolors Get PC Open Book # 2 for exhibition at the Professional Art Exhibition at the Illinois State-Building Artisan Building Fair in Springfield, Ill. Starting August 12, 2221.

Jury, Illinois artist Ken Call selected with watercolors Meyers Get PC # 18-Revised to be included in the Missouri International Watercolor Society 2021 International Exhibition held in St. Louis at the MOWS Gallery. The exhibition will run from 27 August to 2 October and includes 79 paintings selected from 27 countries and five foreign countries.

Universal Limited Liability Director and co-owner Larissa Goldston selected Meyers Take PC Open Book 3 for watercolors for inclusion at the Cimarron National Works on Paper Exhibition at the Gardiner Gallery of Art at Oklahoma State University Bartlet Center in Stillwater, Okla. The exhibition will run from 16 August to 17 September 2021, with a closing reception on 14 September, featuring a speech by Larissa Goldston.

Watercolor Meyers Get PC: Open Book # 4 was selected to be included in the Faculty of Arts Four-Year Department and Alumni Show at the University of Miami Museum of Art, Oxford, Ohio, from August 24 to December 11, 2021.

Meyer has been an outstanding art professor, Curator of the Gray Gallery and coordinator of the Art Program at Quincy University since 1968. He is an Illinois artist, painter, compiler, lawyer and visiting artist.

