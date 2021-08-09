COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: 54 new cases, 80% of current hospitalized cases not fully vaccinated

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health is reporting that new cases of COVID-19 and the serious results from those cases are overwhelming among unvaccinated people. The province is calling on all those entitled to be fully vaccinated.

In a press release Monday, the ministry stated that more than 90 percent of all new cases and hospitalizations in July were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

Ninety-five percent of ICU admissions in July were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 100 percent of deaths were unvaccinated, by province.

Meanwhile, July numbers show that about a third of Saskatchewan cases were in people 19 years of age or younger, and about 20 percent were under the age of 12, according to the ministry announcement. Those 12 years of age and younger cannot be vaccinated at this time.

However, no one 19 years of age or younger sought ICU care or died of COVID-19 during this period.

As of Monday, the gap between the total second dose administered and the first dose administered in the province is now less than 100,000 people.

Daily numbers of COVID-19

The province reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and new deaths Monday. This is 27 fewer new cases than Sunday. There have now been a total of 50,614 confirmed cases in the province, and 650 are considered active, according to provincial dashboard online .

The most active cases are in the Saskatoon (152), Northwest (94) and Southeast (77) regions.

The seven-day average of new daily cases in Saskatchewanis 71 5.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

(CBC News)

The new cases reported on Monday are in the following areas:

Far northwest: five.

Far north central: one.

Northwest: two.

North central: 12.

Northeast: three.

Saskatoon: 12.

Central East: a.

Regina: four.

Southwest: three.

Central South: a.

Southeast: three.

Two new cases have information pending residence.

A total of 55 people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 14 people in intensive care. Of the 55 patients, 44 are not fully vaccinated.

The province also reported that 1,197 additional vaccines have been administered, meaning that 666,931 people in Saskatchewan have now been fully vaccinated.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has changed its vaccine strategy to focus on mobile and pop-up clinics in public places in the province. Vaccines are still available at some appointment pharmacies.