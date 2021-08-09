Biden imposes another round of sanctions on Belarus





President Biden imposed a new round of economic sanctions on Belarus on Monday, marking the anniversary of an election that many Western governments consider fraudulent and sparked mass protests in the former Soviet Union. Mr Biden signed a comprehensive executive order to expand the number of sectors the United States could target in Belarus, releasing the largest tranche of sanctions against the country to date. The White House hailed the actions as a punishment for the authoritarian tactics of President Alexander G. Lukashenko, the brutally strong man who has been in power since 1994 and who claimed to have won the country’s election last year with 80 percent of the vote. The mass demonstrations that followed that election were met with violent police crackdowns. Instead of respecting the clear will of the Belarusian people, the Lukashenko regime carried out election fraud, followed by a brutal repression campaign to quell opposition, Biden said in a statement Monday. Mr Bidens’ executive order authorized the United States to target 17 companies working with Belarus in a range of sectors, including security, energy and transportation, as well as companies producing potash and cigarettes. Also sanctioned were Belaruskali OAO, one of the largest state-owned businesses in the country, and the Belarus National Olympic Committee, which the administration described as a tool for Lukashenko and his inner circle to launder funds and circumvent sanctions.

The sanctions included 27 individuals involved in the violent response to protests last year or the forced landing of a European passenger plane carrying an opposition journalist who was later arrested, or who benefited from the Belarusian government, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs. Treasury. The United States was joined by Britain in imposing sanctions on state-owned companies. The White House noted that the sanctions come after the Belarussian government tried to forcefully send an Olympic sprinter, Kristina Timanovskaya, home, saying she feared for her safety because she had criticized her trainers and the country’s national committee for her recording for a relay event for which she was not trained. The chairman of the Belarus Olympic Committee is the eldest son of Mr. Lukashenko. Ms. Timanovskaya fled to Poland out of fear for her safety. The Biden administration had pledged to reinstate sanctions on Belarus in May after Mr Lukashenko forced the downing of a European passenger plane, a Ryanair Boeing 737. The plane was traveling through Belarusian airspace, from Greece to Lithuania, when it was diverted and forced to land in Minsk, the capital, with an escort from a fighter jet. While Mr. Lukashenko claims he changed the plane over an email bomb threat Roman Protasevich, a Belarusian opposition journalist who was on the plane and living in exile abroad, was arrested along with his girlfriend after the plane sat. A Swiss email provider said the email quoted by Belarusian authorities was sent after the plane had already been diverted.

