Michigan COVID-19 infection numbers worsened last week





Lansing Michigan reported 2,720 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new virus-related deaths over a three-day period Monday as key state metrics tended to go in the wrong direction. While they remain well below past peaks, COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of new infections in the state are increasing, as is the percentage of tests that bring positive results. Last week, 6.95% of tests were positive, a maximum of 13 weeks. On Monday, the state reported 660 hospitalized adults with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest number since early June. Over a six-day period, the state reported 6,682 new cases. During the seven days before that period, the state reported 4,855 cases. The growing number came as southern states appear on the rise with the virus associated with the more contagious delta variant. With the new numbers unveiled Monday, Michigan has now counted 913,220 cases and 19,958 deaths since the pandemic began. Last week, Michigan joined nearly a third of other states in the “essential” transmission of the COVID-19 community, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most U.S. states, 38, rank at the peak for “high” community broadcasting, according to CDC data. For weeks, infection rates have risen in states across the country, particularly the southern region of the country. The numbers are being driven by the highly contagious delta variant, according to the CDC. Louisiana, Florida and Arkansas have been leading the nation in new population cases over the past seven days, says the CDC. Louisiana had reported 693 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week as of Sunday. Michigan had reported 75 new cases per 100,000 residents during that time period. Tall an appearance in “Meet The Press” on Sunday, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, described the situation as a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Fauci said concerns remain that if the virus continues to spread, another variant could form. “If you give the virus a chance to continue to change, you are leading to a vulnerability that we may get a worse variant from,” Fauci said. As of Thursday, 63.9% of Michigan’s population aged 16 and over had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the State Department of Health and Human Services. The goal of the Michigan officials was to increase the number to 70%. On Friday, Michigan hospitals and health systems released a “declaration of consensus“recommendation of vaccination to all who are eligible. “The COVID-19 delta variant now accounts for more than half of all new COVID-19 cases in the United States,” the statement said. “This means that there is an increased urgency to vaccinate our communities. The delta variant is the most contagious version of the coronavirus worldwide.” “It spreads about 225% faster than the original version of the virus and recurs at much higher levels within the respiratory tract.” government The Gretchen Whitmer administration backed a recommendation Wednesday for universal camouflage in K-12 school buildings, calling it a preventative measure to maximize in-person learning. [email protected] Staff Writer Jennifer Chambers and the Associated Press contributed.

