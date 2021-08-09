International
Nova Scotia reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday
Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
There are four new cases in the central health area and two in the western area. All six are linked to travel, according to a press release from the Department of Health.
There is also a new case in the northern area, which is a close contact of a previously reported case.
The new cases were identified by a combined total of 7,592 tests completed by Nova Scotia Health labs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Provinceno provides longer COVID-19 case numbers on weekends.
Four people were cured of the virus over the weekend, bringing the province’s total active to 16. Of those cases, one person is in intensive care.
Vaccine clinics open in the northern area
As of Monday, 76.7 per cent of young Scots have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66.9 per cent have received two doses.
Nova Scotia Health is working to improve access to vaccines in the northern part of the province this week expecting two new downturns.
The following vaccine clinics will provide residents of Pfizer-BioNTechto 12 and above for first and second doses:
- Northern Hants Rural High School at 4369 Hwy. 236 at Kennetcook on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Scotsburn Elementary School at 4100 Scotsburn Rd. In Scotsburn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those wishing to receive their second dose at one of these clinics must have had the first dose at least 28 days in advance.
People are required to bring their health card number and part of their identification to vaccine clinics.
Man billed according to the Health Protection Act
A man from Halifax has been charged with nearly $ 2,500 for failing to comply with Nova Scotia Health Protection Act.
Halifax Regional Police received a report of a large gathering at a mansion Saturday that exceeded the boundaries of the provincial gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nova Scotia is currently in Phase 4 of its reopening plan, which allows for informal social gatherings with family members and up to 25 people inside or 50 people outside, without physical distancing or masks.
“Implementing these restrictions remains an important part of the overall strategy to curb the pandemic,” said a statement from Halifax police.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- Prince Edward Island, which does not provide daily updates, has four active cases, according to the COVID-19 provincial website.
- New Brunswick reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and has 66 active cases. Most of the active cases are in the Moncton region and are among people who are not fully vaccinated, the province said.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday and there are a total of six active cases. The province will lift its mandatory mask requirements on Tuesday.
