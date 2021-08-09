Quebec adds 759 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 3 days





The rise in pandemic-related infections continued in Quebec, where health authorities reported 250 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The latest case number is part of 759 new cases recorded over the past three days, but the province did not break down the sums for each day of the weekend. Since the last report, an additional death related to the health crisis has been added to the number. Health Minister Christian Dub said the rise in infections is a reminder that the new coronavirus is still circulating and that the pandemic is not over. “We have to stay vigilant,” he wrote on social media. READ MM MORE: Canada welcomes fully vaccinated Americans as border rules eased The immunization campaign, meanwhile, saw 29,657 more doses of the vaccine administered since the last report. More than 11.4 million shots have been fired in Quebec to date. Trends Red Code for Humanity: Climate change spiraling out of control, UN report says

Ontario reports 325 cases of COVID-19, 0 deaths The story goes down the ad Dub noted that vaccination numbers have increased especially among young people. He said 70 per cent of the 18- to 29-year-old age group either received or made an appointment for the boost. “More and more people are joining the collective effort,” he said. “Remember, the vaccine helps prevent hospitalization.” The province is awaiting a shipment of 167,310 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, which the government says is the final scheduled delivery. The number of hospitalizations dropped slightly. There are two fewer patients as of Friday, bringing the total to 55. That includes 14 people in intensive care units, a drop of one from just before the weekend. Quebec passed another 13,678 tests on Saturday, the last day for which review information is available. The number of cases in the province was 379,439 while the number of deaths has reached 11,242 as of Monday. The number of people cured of the virus has reached 366,000.















3:23

Update for COVID-19





Update for COVID-19

See link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8097353/quebec-covid19-aug-8-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos