Greece faces ‘catastrophe of unprecedented proportions’ as fires devastate country





In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves Residents fight a fire in the village of Gouves on the Greek island of Evia on Sunday, August 8th. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves People sleep in a car near the beach in Pefki village as raging fires rage on Evia Island. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves A resident reacts as a fire approaches her home in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves A house in Pefkofito, Greece, was destroyed after a forest fire on Saturday, August 7th. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves A firefighter washes his face in the Milas area of ​​Mugla, Turkey, on August 7th. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves People are evacuated on a ferry as a large fire burns in Limni on Friday, August 6th. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves A satellite photo shows smoke rising from fires on the island of Evia, Greece, on Thursday, August 5th. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves Firefighters try to put out a fire near the city of Olympia, Greece on August 5th. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves Residents react during a fire near Olympia on 5 August. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves The grounds of a burned hotel are seen in the village of Lalas, near Olympia, on 5 August. In the photo: Europe battles fires amid scorching hot waves People transfer things for safety as a forest fire ignites in a wooded area north of Athens, Greece, on August 5th. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves A fire approaches the Olympic Academy, in the foreground, in Olympia, Greece, on Wednesday, August 4th. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves The remains of a destroyed house can be seen here in the Varibobi area, northern Athens, on August 4th. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves Observers watch the smoke from the fires covering the Acropolis of Athens on August 4th. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves A burned area of ​​Mugla, Turkey, following a forest fire on Tuesday, August 3rd. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves Smoke and flames rise over the village of Limni on the Greek island of Evia in August. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves Firefighters are working after a house burned down in the Adames area of ​​northern Athens on August 3rd. In the photo: Europe battles fires amid scorching hot waves A woman pours water over a baby’s head in a fountain in Skopje, Republic of Northern Macedonia, after temperatures reached over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, August 2nd. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves A man removes sheep from a fire that progresses on August 2, in Mugla, Turkey. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves People watch a fire progressing around the village of Cokertme, near Bodrum, Turkey, on August 2nd. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves Locals watch as a Greek Army Chinook helicopter collects water to fight a fire near the village of Lambiri, Greece, on Sunday, August 1st. In the photo: Europe battles fires amid scorching hot waves A photo shared by the Italian National Fire Brigade shows an aerial view of a fire at the Pineta Dannunziana Reserve in Pescara, Italy, on August 1st. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves A man observes a fire on Le Capannine beach in the Sicilian town of Catania, Italy, on Friday, July 30th. In the photo: Europe battles fires amid scorching hot waves Firefighters are battling a massive fire that engulfed a Mediterranean resort area on Turkey’s southern coast near the town of Manavgat on Thursday (July 29th). In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves A firefighter talks to his colleague as they work to put out fires in Cuglieri, on the Italian island of Sardinia, on Monday, July 26th. In the photo: Europe fights fires amid scorching hot waves A firefighting helicopter passes in front of a cloud of smoke from a forest fire near the village of Spathovouni, southwest of Athens, Greece, on Friday, July 23rd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/09/europe/greece-wildfire-warning-climate-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos