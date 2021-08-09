International
Innu Nation’s third human rights report in 3 decades urges governments to take action
The Innu Nation hopes a new report on the challenges Labrador Innu faces in its third report in three decades will eventually force federal and provincial governments to work with it to provide solutions.
TheInnu Nation and the Canadian Commission on Human Rights released a 70-page report Monday outlining the challenges Innu faces in daily life, and community leaders hope the study will serve as a roadmap to help Labrador Innu.
“Positive and decisive action by the Government of Canada in response to the recommendations in the report is essential for the Innu of Labrador,” said Etienne Rich, chief executive of the Innu Nation, at a news conference in St. Louis on Monday afternoon. John’s.
The report, written by Celeste McKay and law professor Donald McRae, highlights some areas where gaps still exist between Innu Nation and government services, including systemic racism, health care, child and family services, education, language, culture, housing, system of justice and economics. WELFARE
McRaealso wrote reports in 1993 and 2002 in which the same problems were identified.
“What was also critical in 1993 was the need to allow Innuto to have the opportunity, resources and freedom to take control of their lives,” McRae said.
“However we find out, after 26 years they are still not able to do that. There is still no agreement on land rights and self-government.”
The report provides a list of recommendations for federal and provincial governments, the first being that the federal government should make a new commitment to concluding modern treaty negotiations with Innu in line with its human rights obligations.
“Such a commitment should ensure that the negotiations result in correcting the mistake made to Innu by the federal government’s failure to exercise its constitutional responsibilities to them for a period of 50 years,” the report said.
“Canada should aim to resolve negotiations to conclude a modern treaty within three years of this report.”
In 1996, the federal government entered into a framework agreement with Innu to negotiate a comprehensive settlement of claims or a modern treaty recognizing Innu land rights, according to Monday’s report.
However, the report says, the 2002 report found that these negotiations had stalled. While progress has been made since then, there is still no agreement on the table.
Rich told reporters that some recommendations from previous reports have been honored, but the treaty negotiations are part of his focus from the latest report.
“The treaty negotiations have been on the table for 30 years and there are so many previous government officials who have changed. We are stuck on the same page, and these are the kinds of things we really look forward to moving forward,” he said. Said the rich man.
“I think Canada and the provincial government need to focus on some of the things that have stalled for so long.”
Further recommendations
The report also includes a detailed list of challenges and solutions that Innu Nation hopes will be ratified, including:
- Immediate action to address critical service gaps involving measures introduced by Innu child and family service providers.
- Equal funding for Innu schools comparable to provincial funded schools.
- Rapid movement to address health issues and violence against women and girls Innu.
- Support for anti-racism measures to address the systemic racism faced by Innu.
- Timely launch of the promised investigation into the treatment of Innu children in provincial care.
Mary Ann Nui, deputy chief of Innu Nation, said the gaps and challenges described in Monday’s report are the same ones she, her parents and her grandparents lived through.
“I want to be able to tell all the children, grandchildren and all the Innu that it was in 2021 that Canada took immediate immediate steps to close the gaps,” Nui said.
“On behalf of the Innu of Labrador, I call on Prime Minister Trudeau to immediately order the closure of these gaps.”
