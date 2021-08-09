Get a Covid-19 Vaccine or a Facial Jail, Judge Order in Trial Cases





In Ohio, as in the rest of the country, private businesses can impose their demands on employees and customers. Federal government employees are required to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing, but state and local government institutions set their own rules. In Ohio, more than 800 school districts and other local units operate independently, Dan Tierney, a spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine, said Monday. Mr. DeWine said Ohio was a state that illustrated the dual risk of infection. Those who are vaccinated are safe, those who are not vaccinated are not safe, he said. Updated August 9, 2021, 6:15 am ET Asked about his decision, Judge Frye said in an email Monday that he had issued vaccination orders three times so far, and none of the defendants raised medical or religious objections. Ohio law allows judges to set reasonable probation terms, aimed at rehabilitating the defendant and protecting the community, Judge Frye said. He said that, based on medical evidence, vaccination would protect others and keep them on probation safer as they seek or hold work. Sharona Hoffman, a professor and co-director of the Legal-Medical Center at Case Western Reserve University Law School, said it was unusual to combine the sentence with the vaccine. Judges become creative in keeping people out of jail, she said. They impose all sorts of punishments and, again, this is to the benefit of the person. And if you’re going out in the community, you can not run around infecting people with Covid. In some countries, such as Georgia, judges have offered reduced sentences if defendants are vaccinated, WSB-TV in Atlanta reports. Earlier this year, prisoners in Massachusetts were offered the possibility of reducing prison sentences for getting the vaccine, but the decision was later overturned.

