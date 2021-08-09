International
The Government of Justice restarts the Public Energy Authority with appointments that may have violated the state code | Energy and Environment
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has reactivated a potentially powerful state board that had been dormant for the past decade in a bid to boost fossil fuel development.
Justice has resumed the Public Energy Authority by appointing new board members, who slept in 2010 though state code gives it broad powers that include purchasing, renting and issuing bonds for the construction of electricity or natural gas transmission projects, and representing the state in relation to national initiatives and international marketing activities related to the industry. mineral development.
The Authority has the power to enter into management contracts with third parties to operate any electricity, gas transmission or other energy-related project, during construction or permanent operation. It can finance electricity or natural gas transmission projects by securing secured loans to secure funds to purchase or build those projects. He can also take ownership through a prominent field.
The judges who reactivated the board may have violated the state code that stipulates that no more than two appointed governors may be hired or affiliated with any industry whose authority it is authorized to influence.
A coal tycoon himself, Justice defended his approach to restoring authority at a news conference on COVID-19 responses Monday, praising his appointees as rational thinkers, not one-sided people, expressing pride in coal workers and gas and call for the importance of the environment and pristine waters as a means of promoting tourism.
But I absolutely do not want us to turn our backs on two major industries, be it coal or natural gas, that could do absolutely great things for West Virginia for decades to come, in my opinion, Justice said.
The directors appointed to the board of authority are the West Virginia Gas and Oil Association Executive Director and Republican Charlie Burd, the West Virginia Coal Association President and Republican Chris Hamilton, the retired West Virginia Energy Division director and Democrat Jeff Herholdt and Jeffery W. Allen, a Republican and senior vice president at Pardee Resources Company, a Philadelphia-based business that invests in natural resource properties.
Allen works at a subsidiary of the Scott Depot Company, according to a member information sheet Allen signed in February stating his interest in being a board member of the Public Energy Authority.
But Allen wrote in his members’ information sheet that he was not employed or affiliated with any industry that the authority is authorized to influence, even though the Public Energy Authority is legally designed to focus on natural resource properties something Pardee Resources invests in.
A letter from Justice to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner on Friday states that Burd and Hamilton are employed or affiliated with industries in which authority is authorized to influence, but does not say this about Allen or Herholdt either. .
In addition to banning more than two appointees from the board who may be employed or associated with industries that the authority may influence, the state code also requires someone with considerable experience in protecting the environment.
The member information sheet signed by Allen claims he has considerable experience in protecting the environment.
Allen is Senior Vice President of Purchasing, Development, Coal and Minerals at Pardee Resources and serves on the board of directors of the Coal Associations, according to the websites of both Parde Resources AND Coal Association.
Allen is responsible for valuing natural resource purchases, developing natural resource properties, and managing the company’s coal and mineral sharing, according to the Pardee Resources Companys website. He also serves on the board of directors of the West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association and the West Virginia Land Surveillance Corporation, according to the company website.
No more than three of the governors’ appointees may belong to the same political party at the same time.
The new appointees will serve with escalated conditions for state code. Burds term expires on June 30, 2025. Allens term expires on June 30, 2024. Hamilton’s term expires on June 30, 2023, while Herholdts term expires on June 30, 2022.
Justice, a Republican, claimed at his news conference Monday that he was unsure whether the nominees he announced make up the entire board.
The seven-member board also consists of the secretaries of the state departments of Trade and Environmental Protection and the director of the Economic Development Authority, according to the state statute.
Those appointed to the board by the governor serve pending Senate confirmation.
In a statement Monday, West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, welcomed the reactivation of the Public Energy Authority.
“It has never been more important when so many of us are working to help West Virginia rediscover its economy, have a dedicated team focused on all forms of energy and how it can help those efforts,” he said. Hanshaw.
Burd and Herholdt said Monday that they have little sense of what projects the authority can focus on or even when it can meet, citing the rapid turnaround for them as new appointees.
Burd served as executive director of the West Virginia Independent Oil and Gas Association since 2002 before merging with the other lobby group the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association to become the West Virginia Gas and Oil Association effective January 1.
The closure of pipelines carrying natural gas produced in West Virginia across the country and the resistance to pressure from environmentalists who want to completely end the use of energy from fossil fuels are reasonable steps for the revitalized authority to take, tha Burd.
I would think that trying to maintain base power generation in this state and adding that core output with renewed interest in the use of natural gas or the use of clean coal technology would ultimately look like areas that this authority would explore, Burd said.
Herholdt was appointed as the first director of the Energy Division in 2007, serving until 2016. He managed the Energy Efficiency Program at the West Virginia Development Office from 1976 to 2007.
Herholdt signaled a comprehensive approach to the states energy portfolio and singled out the Black Rock Wind project, a 115-megawatt wind farm in the Grant and Mineral areas that the Office of the Governors and developer Clearway Energy Group announced construction had begun in January.
Of course, there is a lot of interest in drilling for natural gas. We have a lot of coal resources for mining, Herholdt said. Hydropower is with us. They were a very energetic state. Everyone has their favorite source of energy.
West Virginia Public Service Commission chairwoman Charlotte Lane said in an email Monday that she was pleased Justice had reactivated the board.
As far as PSC can work with him, we will do, Lane said.
Appalachian Power and FirstEnergy, which operate and close coal-fired power plants in West Virginia, reserved the trial in emailed statements Monday.
It has been more than a decade since the West Virginia Public Energy Authority was last active and many things have changed since then, said Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye. We look forward to talking to the Governors administration to find out more about their plans and expectations.
FirstEnergy is committed to working with West Virginia’s leadership on energy policy that affects the operation of its generation plants, costs, potential impact on customers and the energy future of states, said FirstEnergy spokesman Will Boye. We look forward to learning more about the newly reactivated West Virginia Public Energy Authority.
