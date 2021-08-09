French Cathedral fire suspect Arrested for Murder of a Priest





According to the newspaper, Mr. Abayisenga belonged to the Hutu ethnic group, whose leaders led the mass killings of predominantly ethnic Tutsis in the 1994 Rwandan genocide. But his family members retaliated or fled after power passed to Tutsis in the years following genocide. The application of Mr. Abayisengas for asylum and a subsequent appeal were rejected, leading to orders to leave France, according to La Croix. Father Maire welcomed Mr. Abayisenga at the residence in Saint-Laurent-sur-Svre about two months ago, said Father Paul. He appeared thanks to the generosity of Father Olivier, said Father Paul. As part of major missionary work orders, Father Maire had spent years in Africa, including working with young prisoners in Uganda, Father Paul said. There, he often organized football games between his inmates and his inmates. He was open to people in need, said Father Paul. With immigration and crime at the forefront of concerns ahead of next April’s presidential election, some right-wing politicians caught priests killing to attack what they call governments’s weak immigration policies. So in France, you can be here illegally, set fire to Nantes Cathedral, never be expelled and commit another act by killing a priest, said far-right leader Marine Le Pen, in a tweet. What is happening in our country is of unprecedented gravity: the complete failure of the state and of Mr. Darmanin, the interior minister. The tweet started a series of exchanges between Ms. Le Pen and Mr. Darmanin, who accused the far-right leader to exploit the assassination for political gain instead of expressing her sympathy for the Catholic community.

