While schools in Alberta await COVID-19 provincial guidance, some hold previous measures in place
Students at three Edmonton Catholic schools are returning to class on Wednesday, and in the absence of updated instructions from the province, the district is adhering to the COVID-19 protocols that were in effect earlier.
Those measures include mandatory camouflage by staff and students, increased cleaning, self-review by students and staff, added hygiene and request from each visitor to make an appointment before entering the school.
Because they follow a year-round calendar, St. Catherine Catholic Elementary / Junior High, St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary and St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary / Junior High return to class on August 11th.
That’s more than 1,000 students, said district spokeswoman Christine Meadows.
The province has said updated school instructions will be issued in mid-August. Leadership from Alberta Health dictates how schools handle activities, school trips, camouflage and grouping, Meadows explained.
She said the school division should see that instruction from the province before completing its health protocols. Until that updated instruction is shared, Edmonton Catholic Schools will retain Alberta Health’s most recent instruction, which was last updated in July.
Edmonton Public Schools “are reviewing what the province released last month regarding changes to public health guidelines and what that means for schools,” spokeswoman Megan Normandeau told Global News.
Most of Alberta COVID-19 public health measures were lifted on 1 July.
“I’m very nervous,” said grandmother and former teacher Dianne Hinteregger. “I think we have just paved the way very quickly.
“I think the schools did a great job last year with the protocols in terms of keeping kids safe. I know our kids were all healthy last year.”
She would like some of those health measures to remain in place in schools.
“I’m disappointed. As a former teacher, it would be really helpful if there was compliance with the guidelines throughout the province. It would create a lot less confusion for everyone.”
Brittany Gunderson, a mother of two in Edmonton, is also nervous about returning to children’s school in September.
“I’m worried about the garden. It is too hard. They touch everything, “she said.
“It makes me more nervous with fewer restrictions.”
The latest changes announced by the chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw – the completion of contact tracking, fewer tests and the removal of mandatory isolation of positive cases – are particularly troubling, Gunderson said.
“It makes me vomit absolutely. It’s an absolute disaster.
“My baby can sit next to someone who is sick and we would never know. It makes me really confused to think about him, but I can not imagine him staying home.
“How do you say, ‘Oh yes, you’re sick. COVID is one thing, but we no longer have to worry about it,’ when obviously we do? ‘
At the age of five and nine, Gunderson said none of her children could be vaccinated yet.
“So scary.”
While the Edmonton Catholic School District may not ask staff or students if they have been vaccinated, the high vaccination rate in Edmonton and the low number of cases appear to have made things better, Meadows said.
The division had about 700 students attending personal tutoring over the summer and no positive cases were reported, she said.
The fact that Alberta Health will no longer announce close positive case contacts will change school processes, Meadows said.
“This has a huge impact and changes the way we were notifying our families last year.
“We have been told that Alberta Health Services will continue to work with us if an explosion is detected in our school (s).”
Edmonton Catholic expects instructions on how to notify families of positive cases in schools will be part of the provincial guidelines.
During a special press conference Monday, Prime Minister Jason Kenney said the Department of Education and Public Health are developing a plan for the safe reopening of schools.
“We think this is of critical importance,” the prime minister said.
“Vaccines are not available for children under the age of 12, but we also know that COVID-19 does not pose a greater threat to serious outcomes for younger children than regular seasonal flu,” Kenney added.
“I know Dr. Hinshaw and her team are understandably concerned about a resurgence of more conventional viruses and respiratory diseases this fall, including different types of flu and colds, and want to have the resources to ‘tackle all those challenges safely within the school system.’
Deadline for selecting families online or in-person tuition for Edmonton Catholic schools is Aug. 16.
