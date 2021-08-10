Tropical Storm Hours Issued for Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico; The system is likely to become ‘Fred’ | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





A concern in the Windward Islands is being monitored for development.

This system is likely to become a tropical storm by the time it reaches the eastern Caribbean Sea.

It will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Caribbean, regardless of development. Tropical Storm Hours have been released in parts of the Caribbean for what could become Fred Tropical Storm, with threats of flood rain and some wind impacts over the next few days and an uncertain future for Florida this weekend. The National Hurricane Center released tropical storm hours Monday afternoon for Martinique, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saba and St. Eustatius, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and most of the Dominican Republic coast. This means that tropical storm conditions (winds of at least 39 mph) are possible in these areas. The NHC assigned a low-pressure system that spread showers and storms in the Lesser Antilles “Potential Tropical Cyclone Six” on Monday afternoon, despite it not yet being a depression or storm, lacking a closed low-pressure surface circulation . This “potential tropical cyclone” procedure allows the NHC to issue hours and warnings in advance of a system that has not yet been developed. The NHC says the system is likely to develop into a tropical storm by Tuesday as it generally moves west-northwest. The next tropical storm in the Atlantic will be called Fred. Current status, Prediction Path (Red shadow area indicates the possible path to the center of the system. Importers It is important to note that impacts (especially heavy rain, high floods, coastal floods, winds) with any tropical system usually spread beyond its intended path. ) Parts of the Lesser Antilles are likely to experience strong winds, rainfall and storms. Locally heavy rain and strong winds will then move to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday and the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Wednesday. Up to 6 centimeters of rain could fall in these areas, causing localized flooding and landslides. An uncertain future Dry air, soil interaction, and possibly increased wind shear may be factors limiting this system’s ability to intensify later this week as it tracks in the general direction of Hispaniola, Cuba, southern Bahamas, and Florida. More of those negative factors, like the track over the rugged mountains of Hispaniola or more wind shear can disrupt the system. Fewer of those factors, like the track that dodges most of the Caribbean islands, can result in a stronger “Fred”. Given all the potential hurdles we described above, it is too early to determine what, if any, other impacts might have in Florida this weekend. Regardless, it looks like at least an increase in humidity will arrive in Florida this weekend, bringing out more frequent, concentrated areas of heavier rain than your most typical afternoon storms offer. For now, interests from the Caribbean to the Bahamas and Florida should monitor its progress over the coming days. Now is a good time for him refresh or develop your hurricane plans. Tropical activity usually increases during August as we approach the peak of hurricane season, so it is not surprising that there is an area to be seen for tropical development. (MORE MANY: Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook Update) The main mission of the Weather Companys journalist is to report on the latest weather news, the environment and the importance of science in our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.

