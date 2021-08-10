Tropical warnings are likely to be issued for Puerto Rico with the formation of possible storms on Monday in the Atlantic





The first tropical system called in the Atlantic since the beginning of July could be formed by Tuesday, and tropical storm clocks were released for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands on Monday afternoon.

This would be the sixth named storm of the season. The storm is being called the Potential Tropical Cyclone Six by National Hurricane Center and may be given the name Fred overnight Monday night.This would be the sixth named storm of the season.

A tropical storm is categorized by winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour, while wind speeds of 74 mph or above are considered a hurricane.

Tropical storm observations are issued when tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 48 hours, whereas tropical storm warnings are issued when the same conditions are expected within just 36 hours.

In addition to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, tropical storm clocks were issued by the respective governments of Guadeloupe, Martinique and Dominica. The Dominican Republic launched a tropical storm clock from Punta Palenque in the east along the island’s southern coast and the entire northern coast on the Dominican Republic / Haiti border.

The cyclone settled about 165 miles east-southeast of Dominca and is moving 15 km / h west to northwest. As the low-pressure system heads to the Caribbean, conditions will become increasingly favorable for formation. Warm sea surface temperatures in the region will fuel the concern and allow it to intensify. “The system could reach tropical storm power before it reaches the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tomorrow. Even if this system does not develop into a hurricane, it is likely to bring floods. Hurricane flood hours cover all of Puerto Rico and The Virgin Islands where 2-3 centimeters of rain is expected, with the highest amounts in the country, “said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen. “The disorder is projected to reach parts of the Lesser Antilles tonight, then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday and be near Hispaniola around the middle of this week,” the hurricane center said. Land interaction in the Caribbean could help weaken the system as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico. Any impact on the United States from the disturbance would occur over the weekend. Computer models are showing contradictory information about the final path the storm is taking. Some models are showing the system moving north of Cuba over warm water, while others show the storm passing over more land masses as it makes its way through the Caribbean. This early in the formation of a storm can make it difficult for forecasters to determine the path of the storm. “Exactly where the center shapes will have some impact on the course of accurate forecasting, especially across the eastern Caribbean,” the hurricane center said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/09/weather/tropical-storm-forecast-fred-monday/index.html

