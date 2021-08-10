Teenage girl sexually assaulted on Red River Trail, Winnipeg police warn of several more attacks





WINNIPEG – Winnipeg police are warning people of a series of attacks against women along the Red River Trail system, including a teenager who was sexually assaulted. Winnipeg police said the teenage girl was walking along the river path behind Churchill High School around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning. As the girl was walking, police said a man grabbed her and sexually assaulted her. Police said the girl was able to free herself and run for help. The sex crimes police unit responded to the reported attack. Later that day around 6pm, a woman in her 20s was running along the river path near Harkness Avenue when a man came out of the river bank and attacked her, police said. “He grabbed him from behind and dragged him to the ground,” police said in a press release. “The victim screamed and was able to escape.” Police said these are not the only attacks that have occurred in the area recently. “We have a series of incidents that really follow along the Red River trail,” Const said. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service. “We have to make the best warning we can that there is a danger now.” On June 12, police warned the public of an attack on a woman on Cockburn Street and Churchill Drive. Police said that between April and August 2021, there were several incidents of women in their mid-teens to late 30s who were physically assaulted along the Red River Trail system. In these cases, police said the women were caught from behind, dragged to the ground and threatened with guns. All of the attacks took place on the western trail of the Red River from Osborne Bridge, south along Churchill Drive, to the Elm Park footbridge on Jubilee Avenue. Winnipeg police said investigators have not been able to ‘conclusively link’ all the attacks. “Because of what is happening, this is not the safest area,” Carver said. “If you are going to use that trail, there is a great deal of certainty in numbers. We know some of the incidents have been in the bright midday sun, some have been late at night or early in the morning when it is still dark.” Police said people using the trails should: show someone the path you are taking;

avoid dimly lit paths or running / walking when it is dark;

stay on populated trails when running / walking / cycling;

carry a cell phone and / or personal alarm device;

work without headphones;

if you are confronted, be loud and shout for help; The Winnipeg Police Sexual Crimes Unit is investigating the attacks. Anyone with information is required to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

