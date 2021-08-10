Two other members of the Green Party leave amid financial problems – National

A couple of senior officials are leaving the Greens as financial pressure and internal strife continue to affect the party ahead of possible elections this year.

Annamie Paul’s interim chief of staff, Phil Spidle, was fired from the party last week, the latest victim in layoffs that have halved Green staff, according to two senior sources who were not authorized to speak publicly on payroll issues. .

Spidle, who led Paul’s leadership campaign last year and worked with the Greens for the past two decades, was on paid leave all summer as he engaged in final negotiations for a contract to become national director of the campaign.

The talks were with Doug Tingey, who oversaw the party suitcases until the last two days, when he resigned abruptly – the second major departure in less than a week.

Tingey, who was re-elected for a two-year term last month as president of the Green Party of Canada Fund, said in an interview Monday that it was “an opportune time” to resign, but declined to give one reason.

He has said the Greens’ financial situation is not stable, with party leaders choosing to keep $ 250,000 in funds earmarked for Paul’s riding campaign in Toronto Center, according to four party sources.

The party is ready to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for legal battles with Paul, increasing irritation and worsening an already poor money balance, despite fundraising from year to year under its 10-month stay.

At a meeting of the federal Greens council last month, party leaders said it spent about $ 100,000 on legal fees in July, with another $ 100,000 set aside for legal fees in August, according to two unauthorized party sources to speak publicly on this issue Me

The past few weeks also saw Paul initiate an arbitration in connection with her employment contract and move on from the parties to overturn it through a no-confidence vote and a membership suspension — both of which were stopped by the independent arbitrator.

In response, several senior officials initiated a legal challenge on behalf of the party against Paul that called into question the arbitrator’s decision, raising further costs.

The party has not been able to confirm whether the leader will speak at its first general assembly in three years, which begins on August 19, as power struggles and unrest threaten to overshadow Green campaign efforts in the election. expected in the next two months With

















