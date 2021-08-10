International
The rapidly moving wildfire melted the tires as the woman fled Lake Monte of BC
A man who lost his family home on Lake Monte, BC, said his sister escaped while the tires on her vehicle were melting.
Kevin Cooke said his sister Jackie Cooke left when told by fire crews, but was unable to save their mother cats, birds or ashes from the blaze.
She managed to collect the dogs, he said.
“When she was leaving, the tires on her van were melting,” he said in an interview from Sylvan Lake, Alta. “All she wanted to do was grab a box of my mother’s ashes, but she couldn’t even do that.”
Jackie Cooke is one of many who were forced to flee their home on Friday by wildfire in central BC.
He said the family had hoped the property would be safe as fire crews were pumping water to fight the fire near the house.
Kevin Cooke finally managed to reach his sister at the weekend, and she told him she was surprised by the speed of the fire.
“All hell broke out, came down from the valley so cowardly fast,” he said. “He threw the trail and came out on both sides.”
The property was unsecured, Cooke said, after a security inspector rescheduled an inspection due to COVID-19.
Cooke said he started an online fundraiser to help his sister get to her feet and secure the animals she cared for.
“Holiday break for our crews”
The devastation comes as the coldest temperatures and best fire conditions have given the crew a break in their firefighting efforts on White Rock Lake, the same one that engulfed Lake Monte.
Taylor MacDonald, a fire information officer at the BC Wildfire Service, said the fire, which burned nearly 560 square miles, did not show much increase Monday.
“It has been a bit of a break for our crews on the ground,” she said. “We are continuing to monitor the weather.”
More than 160 firefighters, along with 138 structural defense officers, 16 helicopters and 53 pieces of heavy equipment, are fighting the fire.
Weather forecasts show hot and dry weather returning to the region, which MacDonald says the fire service is keeping a close eye on.
The Ministry of Forests says about 270 fires are currently burning, most in the southern Interior, with eight burning over the past two days.
The fire service said it has started clearing an emergency guard south of the fire, using heavy equipment to remove the brush and debris, in case the fire pushes forward.
MacDonald also had tips for residents who may have chosen to stay behind to work to save their properties from fire.
“We have well-trained and well-equipped field firefighters here who are able to operate safely against fires,” she said. “It does not make them safe to do their job when they have to worry about residents not being evacuated or being left behind to fight the fire.”
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a statement that he understands the stress from residents who are forced to leave their homes, but stressed that evacuation orders and alarms are not made easily.
“People should follow those orders and leave immediately when an evacuation order is issued,” he said.
A wet weekend allowed the City of Vernon to lift the evacuation alarm triggered by the same fire, although orders or alarms from three regional districts, two communities and two First Nations are still in effect.
The province says nearly 6,600 properties remain on evacuation orders throughout Christ, while residents of more than 32,000 properties have been told they are ready to leave with a brief notice.
