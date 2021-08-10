Internationally required ‘new social contracts’ for indigenous sovereignty, say UN panelists

Panels of governments must reconsider the “social contracts” that they are part of their impact on Indigenous Peoples at an event marking the United Nations International Day of the Indigenous Peoples of the World on Monday.

The day is celebrated on August 9, the date of the inaugural session of the Working Group on Indigenous Peoples at the United Nations in 1982.

Monday’s virtual question and answer sessionwas hosted by the UN Secretariat of the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Affairs.

“The term social contract[refers to]the implicit consent given by individuals to govern themselves as part of a society and to limit their absolute freedom, “said panelist James Anaya, who served as the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples from 2008- 2014.

“I think most Indigenous Peoples … have not fully complied with the social orders and or governmental authority of the states that have been struck upon them.”

Anaya said that today’s interpretations of these social contracts generally inform social and political behaviors and are therefore at the core of the qualities and marginalization that Indigenous Peoples face.

“I think the creation of a new social contract would be a remedy for the lack of initial consent to be governed by the states that have grown up around them and would involve building a new social order based on consensus and respect. for those rights, “Anaya said during the virtual session.

Panelist Mara Fernanda Espinosa Garcs, a former Ecuadorian government minister, said the international implementation of the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) could serve as an appropriate basis for social contracts.

A virtual Q&A session, entitled Leave No One Behind: Indigenous People and the Call for a New Social Contract, was organized by the UN Secretariat of the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Affairs to celebrate the anniversary of the inaugural session of the Group of Work for Indigenous Peoples at the United Nations in 1982. (Broddi Sigurdarson / United Nations)

Espinosa Garcs said international responses to the coronavirus pandemic have increased existing inequalities. Responses may be “insufficient due to greed, due to lack of generosity, due to lack of cooperation,” she said.

“This crisis, I think, gives us an opportunity to really accept that our world is dysfunctional, that we need to reinvent ourselves, that we need to redesign our democratic institutions,” she said.

“We have to think about what the rule of law means, what the participation of indigenous peoples means, what is the informed consent in advance … in drafting these new social contracts.”

Building a Canadian identity

David Geary, a Mixed Legacy Mori teacher (teacher, in Mori language) at the Indigenous Digital Film program at Capilano University in BC, said he attended the hearing because he is not interested in UN initiatives on global indigenous issues.

“I am always hungry to hear and hear and witness, and was introduced to UNDRIP at our faculty of fine arts and applied at CapilanoUniversity,” Geary said.

“The panel talked about the statement instead of ever being used as a decoration, so I’m always interested in learning who got it, who says they got it and what they’re actually doing. What are their actions?”

Mori kaiako (Mori language teacher) David Geary moved to Canada from Aotearoa / New Zealand in the early 2000s and became a Canadian citizen in 2008. (Submitted by Taehoon Kim)

Geary moved to Canada from Aotearoa / New Zealand in the early 2000s and became a Canadian citizen in 2008. Geary said the citizenship process gave him a unique perspective on Canada’s complex national identity and helped him rethink his contract. his social.

“Identity is an identity totally constructed in several ways,” he said.

“I can build my Canadian identity, what does that mean and what do I agree with? If I call myself a Canadian, does he know the boundaries? for me it is to think more deeply and powerfully and to seek these other perspectives. “

He said he thinks social contracts should arise from a better education for Indigenous Peoples and prospects.

“In that ‘contract’ idea, I wonder what the ‘clauses’ are in what you agree with?” he said.

“One of them is to actually learn about people, or to learn a little bit from their language, or to take action to be a good ally … I think those things are part of what I consider a contract. “