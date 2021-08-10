Vital signs of the planet

Rising seas will exacerbate problems that coastal communities are already dealing with, including high-wave, or “annoying” floods. Flooded roads like this in Virginia are among the consequences of such floods. Credit: Aileen Devlin, Virginia Sea Grant

A new one online visualization tool will enable anyone to see what sea levels will look like anywhere in the world in the coming decades.

NASA’s Sea Level Change Team has created a sea level projection tool that makes extensive data on future sea level rise by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) easily accessible to the public – and for all those who have an interest in planning the changes to come

Drag the tool map layers, click anywhere on the global ocean and coastline, and select each decade between 2020 and 2150: The vehicle, expected in NASA Sea Level Portal, will provide a detailed location report based on the forecasts in the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, published on 9 August, which addresses the most up-to-date physical understanding of the climate system and climate change.

The IPCC has provided global estimates of Earth’s climate every five to seven years since 1988, focusing on changes in temperature, ice cover, greenhouse gas emissions, and sea level across the planet. Their sea level forecasts are informed by data collected from satellites and field instruments, as well as computer analysis and simulations.

But for the first time, anyone will be able to see a visualization of how sea levels will change locally using the new online tool, a detail that is difficult to capture in the IPCC report itself.

“What ‘s new here is a tool we are providing to the community, to disseminate the latest climate knowledge produced by IPCC and NASA scientists in an accessible and user – friendly way while maintaining scientific integrity,” he said. Nadya Vinogradova Schiffer, program scientist and manager at NASA, who leads NASA’s Change Level Sea science team.

“As the first data sharing partnership between the IPCC and a federal agency, NASA’s new offshore design tool will help pave the way for future activities that facilitate knowledge sharing, open science “Easy access to the latest technology. Climate science. This information is critical to enhancing the climate resilience of nations with large coastal populations, infrastructure and economies that will be affected by rising sea levels,” said Vinogradova Schiffer.

Along with providing views of sea level rise in the coming decades, the tool enables users to focus on the effects of various processes that drive sea level rise. Those processes include melting ice sheets and glaciers and the extent to which ocean waters change their circulation patterns or expand as they warm up, which can affect the height of the ocean.

“As communities across the country prepare for the effects of rising sea levels, access to good, clear data is key to helping save lives and livelihoods,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “NASA’s new sea level projection tool will equip the American people and decision-makers with the information they need to make critical economic and public policy decisions to protect our communities from the potentially devastating effects of rising sea levels. sea ​​level. “

The vehicle may display potential future sea levels under several greenhouse gas and socio-economic emission scenarios, including a low-emission future, a “business as usual” trajectory with emissions in their current path, and an “accelerated emissions” scenario. A low-emission future, for example, would occur if humanity reduced greenhouse gas emissions, reducing the effects of climate-induced sea level change. The other end of the emission spectrum provides forecasts with the fastest rising sea level, information that may be useful for coastal planning that takes into account fewer opportunities but potentially more destructive.

“The goal is to provide the design data in the IPCC report in a usable form, while also providing an easy visualization of future scenarios,” said Ben Hamlington, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. , who runs the agency’s Sea Level Change team.

The sea level forecasting tool should help people at all levels of government in countries around the world to predict future scenarios and develop coastal resources accordingly. “Making science at sea level accessible is our main goal,” said Carmen Boening, a NASA oceanographer who also runs the Sea Level Agency Portal, which hosts the design tool.

See the design tool here:

https://sealevel.nasa.gov/ipcc-ar6-sea-level-projection-tool

Learn more about sea level and climate change here:

https://sealevel.nasa.gov/

