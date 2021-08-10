US International Land City Sargent – News





Norwich City has completed the signing of American striker Josh Sargent from Werder Bremen.

The 21-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team international joins in for an undisclosed fee and has put the pen to paper for a four-year deal. Sargent has spent two and a half years playing for Werder Bremen in the top flight of German football, advancing from the club’s reserve. Throughout his time with Bremen he scored 15 goals in 83 games in all competitions. Speaking to canaries.co.uk, Sargent said: “I have always wanted to play in the Premier League, so it is a very exciting opportunity for me. “I have heard that it is a good group of boys and I have already talked to the coach and I really like what they are trying to do here. “I like to think my main position is number nine, but I am also very agile. No matter where I play, everyone can expect that I will give everything, 100 percent and I hope to score some goals.” Against Fortuna Dusseldorf, Sargent scored with his first touchdown in his senior Bremen debut to score the fastest goal by a debutant in club history. In 2019/20, he made 28 appearances in the Bundesliga and scored four goals. In 2020/21, he increased those figures to 32 Bundesliga appearances and five goals. On the international stage, Sargent has been a regular scorer in all age groups of the US men national team. In 2017 he appeared in the FIFA U-17 and Under-20 World Cups, where he collected the Silver Boots award after scoring four goals. In 2018, Sargent scored in his senior debut for the national team, in a 3-0 friendly victory over Bolivia. In total, he has scored five goals in 16 senior international appearances. Sargent follows in the footsteps of former teammate Milot Rashica, who was also transferred to Norwich from Werder Bremen earlier this summer. Coach Daniel Farke said: “We are really happy to have Josh with us. He is at a young age with a lot of potential. There was a lot of interest in him, so we have to compliment Stuart Webber a lot to reach this deal. “Josh has a lot of experience at the highest level in the Bundesliga in Germany and has been there with many goals and assists. He has also scored goals for his national team. “He is a very good striking option for us, but he is someone who can also play on the wing. He has rhythm and is also good with his head. We know he is always there with a great workload and has a fantastic character. “We know we need to be a little more creative in the transfer market. We think we have a player in Josh who can contribute and develop into a better goal scorer at the Premier League level. We see his potential and are glad to have him with us. ” The agreement is subject to permission from the governing regulatory bodies.

