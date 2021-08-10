



A baby from Singapore who was once called “the world’s smallest baby” at birth, finally went home after 13 months in hospital. Kwek Yu Xuan was only 7.47 ounces east and slightly less than 9.5 centimeters tall when she was born on June 9, 2020. Doctors believed she had a “limited chance of surviving” when she was born, Singapore National University Hospital in that time. with On Saturday, the hospital finally discharged Yu Xuan with a much healthier weight of 14 kilograms. “We are happy for the little warrior and her family, and proud of the care provided by our team,” the hospital said in a statement. “Our best wishes to little Yu Xuan as she continues to grow, thrive and beat the odds every day.” AMANDA KNOX PSHT SHTATN, EXPECTS F CHMIJN FIRST WITH HUSBAND AFTER SPECIES The hospital noted that Yu Xuan is likely to be the easiest baby to have survived premature birth. Yu Xuan remained on a respirator and other machines to keep him alive for months. The previous record for the youngest baby was a girl born in the United States in December 2018 weighing 8.6 ounces, according to The Strait Times. MEGHAN MARKLE TEASES FIRST LOOK OF OIL SAB FABMIJS LILIBET IN VIDEO TB DITIRLINDJES Wong Mei Ling, 35, had to undergo cesarean section after doctors determined she was suffering from high blood pressure during pregnancy, giving birth to Yu Xuan at about 25 weeks much shorter than the 40-week average. “I did not expect to be born so soon, and we were very sad that Yu Xuan was born so small,” Mei Ling told the Times. “But because of my condition, we did not have a choice. We can just hope it continues to grow (and be healthy).” P TOR T SH AXTUR DOR OR OR NO? AN AN HUMAN THINGS AGE AGE NOW NL LIMBO Mei Ling said she was surprised when her first child, a 4-year-old boy, was born on time. Yu Xuan was “barely the weight of a large apple,” the hospital said. The survival rate for a baby born as early as Yu Xuan is between 60% and 70%, but most would have been released after four to six months in hospital. Yu Xuans’s stay of 13 months is the longest a baby has left in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). CLICK K TOTU P GR TG GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION The wide stay came at a considerable cost of 366,884 SW (about $ 270,000), but the couple managed to raise funds through a crowdfunding campaign, reported the BBC.

