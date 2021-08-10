Biden imposes sanctions on Belarus’ Lukashenko regime | Us World News





WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States is imposing new sanctions on Belarus, marking the one-year anniversary of the election of Alexander Lukashenko as president in an election that the United States and the international community have said was riddled with irregularities. In announcing the sanctions, the White House also noted the forced landing of a European plane traveling through Belarus airspace with the aim of arresting a prominent opposition journalist on board. Among what the Treasury Department cites in the new sanctions are Belaruskali OAO, which is one of the largest state-owned enterprises in Belarus and a source of wealth for the regime; Belarus National Olympic Committee; and 15 private companies, including the prominent Belarusian bank Absolutbank, affiliated with the Lukashenko regime. The Belarus Olympic Committee has been accused of facilitating money laundering, circumventing sanctions and circumventing the visa ban. The International Olympic Committee has also reprimanded him for his failure to protect Belarusian athletes from discrimination and political repression. It is the responsibility of all those who care about human rights, free and fair elections and freedom of expression to stand up against this oppression, Biden said in a statement. The United States will continue to stand up for human rights and freedom of expression, holding the Lukashenko regime accountable, in cooperation with our allies and partners. The White House sanctions came as Britain announced new measures aimed at trading with Belarusian state-owned companies, government finances and aviation. British sanctions also restrict trade in potash, oil products, tapping and monitoring technology and goods used in cigarette production. British investors are prohibited from buying securities issued by the Belarusian state or providing insurance and reinsurance to Belarusian state bodies. Asked about the sanctions during his annual press conference on Monday, Lukashenko replied, “You in Britain could be overwhelmed by these sanctions.” Lukashenko was given a sixth term as leader of the Eastern European nation last year in a vote that the opposition and many in the West consider fraudulent. The widespread belief that the vote had been stolen sparked mass protests in Belarus that led to increased repression by the Lukashenko regime against protesters, dissidents and the independent media. More than 35,000 people were arrested and thousands were beaten and imprisoned. Lukashenko has been nicknamed the last dictator of Western Europe for his ruthless repression of dissent since taking office in Belarus in 1994. Last week, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, an Olympic sprinter who feared revenge at home for criticizing her coaches, fled the Tokyo Olympics in Poland. The Biden administration has called on the Lukashenko regime to allow an independent international investigation into the diversion of the Ryanair flight; the release of all political prisoners; and begin talks with the democratic opposition and civil society figures resulting in free and fair presidential elections under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

