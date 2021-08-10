Pakistan wants to consider ‘merging’ Afghan forces as the Taliban advance





ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (Reuters) – Pakistan on Monday said the international community should look at “merging” Afghan security forces in the face of Taliban offensives across Afghanistan, instead of blaming Pakistan for the rapidly deteriorating situation. Taliban fighters have been gaining ground across Afghanistan since May, including six provincial capitals in the past three days, as international forces withdrew completely from the country after 20 years of fighting. Read more “Capacity building, training, equipment … where is it?” Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked at a press conference, referring to the resources spent by other countries, especially the United States, to strengthen Afghan national forces. “Governance issues and the destruction of the Afghan National Defense Forces need to be addressed,” he said. Pakistan cannot be held responsible for the failure of others, he said. Kabul and some Western governments say Pakistan’s support for the Taliban allowed it to withstand 20 years of war after stepping down in 2001 from a US-led invasion of Afghanistan. The group today controls more territory than at any time since 2001. Pakistan denies Taliban support. Qureshi said Islamabad was not taking sides in Afghanistan. “The lack of will to fight, the capitulation we are seeing in Afghanistan … can we be held responsible for this? No we can not,” Qureshi said, adding that Pakistan supports a political solution to bring peace to Afghanistan. He said Pakistan had been instrumental in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table with the United States and facilitated the final agreement between the two in Doha last year. Pakistan, Qureshi said, had also helped maintain peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government in September last year, which have since stalled. Qureshi said Islamabad was concerned about violence and lack of progress in the talks, saying Pakistan had more to lose from an unstable Afghanistan as a direct neighbor. Questioning the withdrawal of US forces, Qureshi said Pakistan thought the withdrawal would be linked to progress in peace talks. Other regional countries, including Afghanistan, have also blamed what they called a hasty and unconditional withdrawal of foreign troops to the success of the Taliban. Qureshi said there would be a meeting in Doha on Wednesday of the “Troika”, a platform to discuss US-led Afghanistan, China, Russia. The meeting comes three weeks before August 31, when Washington decided to formally withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Edited by Angus MacSwan and Grant McCool Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

