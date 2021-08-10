Robert Schellenberg: Chinese court rejects Canadian appeal against death sentence for drug smuggling





The Liaoning People’s Supreme Court said in a statement Tuesday that they rejected his appeal because “the facts identified in the first trial were clear, the evidence was true and sufficient, the sentence was correct, the sentence was appropriate.” .

According to the court that ruled the death penalty in 2019, Schellenberg was sent to Dalian by drug traffickers in November 2014 to orchestrate the smuggling of more than 222 kilograms (489.4 pounds) of methamphetamine from the Chinese port city to Australia.

Schellenberg and an accomplice bought tools and tires in an attempt to repackage the drugs before sending them in containers, according to the prosecution.

The Canadian was said to have inspected the cargo, assessed the workload and decided on a shipping date. After his accomplice returned to police, Schellenberg fled Dalian and was arrested in southern China on Dec. 1, 2014, when he tried to fly to Thailand, the court said.

Schellenberg, who is one of the few Canadians currently detained in China, has maintained his innocence with perseverance. He was first tried in March 2016 and sentenced in November 2018. Upon receiving a sentence of 15 years in prison, he appealed the decision. A high court ordered one retrial in late December 2018 when the prosecution said it had uncovered new evidence to substantiate Schellenberg’s leading role in the case. He took death penalty just a month later. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized the decision, saying in 2019 that the situation was “extremely worrying” and accused China of “arbitrarily applying” the death penalty. Schellenberg’s family has said they are in close contact with Canadian diplomats in China. China severely punishes those caught smuggling or trafficking drugs, including foreigners. Anyone found with more than 50 grams (1.76 ounces) of a controlled substance could face the death penalty. Schellenberg’s case comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions between two countries after Canadian police arrested top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in December 2018 – shortly before the high court ordered his retrial. Meng, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese technology company, was released on bail pending an extradition hearing in the United States on charges of violating sanctions against Iran. Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s ambassador to China from 2012 to 2016, said he believes China is setting an example from Schellenberg. In addition to Schellenberg’s death sentence, Chinese courts will issue verdicts in two lengthy espionage cases involving detained Canadian nationals Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Beijing has consistently denied allegations of “hostage diplomacy,” denying any connection between the cases involving Canadians in China and Meng’s fate.

