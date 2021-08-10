



With cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations, West Virginia officials say the delta variant is causing more extreme spreads than previous types of the virus. State officials say the rapidly spreading variant could lead to a more deadly rise than previous pandemic waves. West Virginia health officials reported 1,037 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 4,010. Active cases peaked in January this year, but were less than half the current number exactly a year ago. This is exactly what we were afraid of, said Dr. Car Coronavirus. Clay Marsh, chief health officer who advised Governor Jim Justice. Justice and other state officials noted the recent rise in cases, hospitalizations and the use of intensive care and ventilators as a need for all residents to be vaccinated. We will not be able to stop this increase that is with us now, Justice said, before reiterating that the best protection is vaccinations. James Hoyer, director of the inter-institutional group of states, said data from the West Virginia Hospital Association shows 269 hospitalizations for coronavirus as of Monday. A year ago, state officials registered 123 hospitalizations, before that figure reached 818 on Jan. 5, according to data from public health officials. Check out the trend line. We are putting our healthcare workers, our hospitals, in an extremely difficult position if we do not increase the rate of vaccination, Hoyer said. While other statistics, such as ICU hospital admissions and fan use, are not close to wave recordings, Justice and his advisers continue to warn that the delta variant could reverse the worst moments it experienced during the pandemic. Health officials said the delta variant accounts for 91 percent of new coronavirus cases. They say data on ranking variants could be delayed by up to a week. Marsh says the worst delta variant is still ahead of the state with a potential peak likely to come in the fall.

