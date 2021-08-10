International
Latest News: DGCA Urges International Travelers to Check Toll on Airline Website
In the last 24 hours, India registered 28,204 new cases of Covid-19, 41,511 cured and 373 deaths, the Health and Welfare Ministry (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Tuesday. At 12:30 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will practically launch the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme by handing over LPG cylinder connections to beneficiaries from Mahoba and Uttar Pradesh.
Follow all updates here:
10 August 2021 11:01 AM ISSHT
NH-58 in Uttarakhand was closed due to landslide
National Highway 58 (Rishikesh-Srinagar) near Tota Ghati in Uttarakhand was closed after rocks rolled down due to landslide; movement of affected vehicles.
10 August 2021 10:30 AM .SHT
Check fares on the airline website: DGCA for International Passengers
For advice, the DGCA directs travelers traveling to international destinations to check fare, preferably on the airline website in question.
10 August 2021 09:49 AM ISSHT
India reports 28,204 new Covid-19 cases and 373 deaths
The daily cases and deaths of India Covid-19 fall to 28,204 and 373 respectively. The number totals 31,998,158 including 31,180,968 recovered, 428,682 deaths and 388,508 active cases.
10 August 2021 09:03 AM ISSHT
483,278,545 samples tested for Covid-19 so far: ICMR
483,278,545 samples tested for Covid-19 as of August 9th. 1,511,313 samples tested on August 9: Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR)
10 August 2021 08:31 AM ISSHT
Punjab CM Amarinder to meet Sonia Gandhi
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to meet today with Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi; likely to hold discussion on cabinet reshuffle in Punjab.
10 August 2021 08:01 AM ISSHT
5 persons to be examined for the slogan of Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police
Five people, including BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, will be examined in connection with inciting slogans near Jantar Mantar on Sunday, ANI reports, citing Delhi Police.
10 August 2021 07:46 AM ISSHT
Prime Modi will launch Ujjwala 2.0 today
“Tomorrow, August 10, is a special day for the development trajectory of India. At 12:30 pm, Ujjwala 2.0 will launch with connections to be delivered to people in Mahoba, UP,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on Monday in Twitter.
10 August 2021 06:52 AM ISSHT
The US says it will pressure the Taliban to end the offensive
US negotiator for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalizad will pressure the Taliban to end their offensive in Afghanistan during talks in Doha this week. Will help formulate a common international response to the rapidly deteriorating situation: State Department
10 August 2021 06:05 AM ISSHT
Britain will ease travel restrictions for meeting the climate
Britain is likely to ease travel restrictions for the 26th UN Conference on Climate Change (COP 26), reports Reuters.
10 August 2021 05:19 AM .SHT
Canada will extend the ban on passenger flights from India until September 21st
Canada will extend the ban on the arrival of passenger flights from India until September 21, Reuters reports citing the Canadian Ministry of Transport.
