



BENNINGTON A health care organization providing services to young children with autism has purchased the former Global-Z International building on Shields Drive for $ 550,000 and plans to begin operations there in the near future. Christy Hoffmann, a behavioral analyst and director of Cabbage program, said Monday that once the organization upgrades the fire alarm system as required for a child shelter facility, the early intervention center will open in Bennington County. She said Sprouts Green Mountain will provide full services to up to 12 children with autism symptoms. The program has been running in the Bennington area since May, she said, with services being provided in orphanages. Green Mountain Sprouts is affiliated with Green Mountain Behavior Consulting Inc., which was established in Vermont in 2014. Another affiliate services program, Seeds of Change, serves children in central Vermont. Green Green Sprouts will serve children from about 18 months to six years, Hoffmann said. 5,000 KEMB AGAINST The former Global-Z the office center is a steel-framed building at 395 Shields Drive with an area of ​​approximately 5,000 square feet. It was built in 2001 and covers 4.95 acres, according to an announcement by TPW Real Estate. Global-Z is expected to move into space in the Court building on South Street. That facility is one of three historic buildings in the Four Corners downtown that are being renovated as part of the Putnam Block redevelopment project. Bill Colvin, assistant director of the Bennington County Regional Commission and local person for the Putnam project, said in an email Monday that Global-Z is ready to begin adaptation [final renovation work] in Court. They are still working remotely currently. Global-Z is a founding member of the consortium of organizations, businesses, and individuals overseeing the four-acre Putnam Block redevelopment work around the former Putnam Hotel. The business of data processing, reception and related services will have refurbished the space on the top floor of the Court building, which also later served as the home of Pennysaver Press. Paul Carroccio, of TPW Real Estate, said Monday that he sees the sale and willingness of a healthcare organization to invest in Bennington as a good sign for the local economy. Commercial property investments here are really surpassing other markets, he said. His start really pop. According to Green Mountain Behavior Consulting website, the business was created by CEO Melinda Neff in 2014, with the vision of providing high quality, family-friendly and child-centered analytical services to support children, young people and adults with disabilities in schools and in the community. In 2015, according to the website, Green Mountain Behavior Consulting expanded to include an early intervention program for young children with autism, as research shows that early intervention leads to the best possible outcomes for young children on the spectrum.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including Bennington Banner, the Manchester Journal and the Brattleboro Reformer. Email [email protected]

