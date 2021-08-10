Australia extends blockade of Covid-19 as Sydney records its highest number of daily cases





There were four deaths and 356 infections transmitted locally Covid-19 confirmed in New South Wales on Monday, almost all of which were in Sydney, state Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said during a news conference Tuesday morning.

New South Wales is one of a number of Australian states trying to contain the recent eruption, which has led to blockages in some of the country’s largest cities. At least 10 million people across Australia are facing COVID restrictions, about 40% of the country’s population.

On Monday, the New South Wales government extended the state blockade to regional areas, including Tamworth, a farm town 414 kilometers (257 miles) northwest of Sydney, and Byron Bay, a resort site about 770 kilometers (478 miles) north of Sydney. .

Berejiklian said at a news conference Monday that the two would enter a seven-day blockade after two infected people had resisted restrictions and traveled there.

“As a precaution, health experts have recommended that we close Tamworth for a week,” Berejiklian told reporters Monday. The highly infectious Delta variant continues to grow in New South Wales, despite blockade measures in its largest city extending into its seventh week. Prime Minister Berejiklian defended the long stalemate, saying without it the case numbers “would undoubtedly be in the thousands upon thousands every day”. The neighboring state of Victoria reported 20 local cases on Monday, up from 11 the day before. The blockade of state capital Melbourne is currently scheduled to end on Thursday, and state Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said restrictions on areas outside the city would be eased on Monday. The Sydney blockade will end on August 28, but the state government has indicated that restrictions will remain in place until September. In Queensland, where the northern resort town of Cairns is closed, four local cases were reported Monday. Several areas in the southeast of the state, including the capital Brisbane, emerged from restrictions on staying home on Sunday. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been criticized for a slow spread of vaccines, with 22.5% of Australians over the age of 16 fully vaccinated, well below visible results in the UK, US and European Union despite Australia’s smallest population . Morrison acknowledged the growing frustration, but urged people to be patient. “I know they’m sick of it, I know they’re angry and I know they want it to stop and for life to go back to where they knew it,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra. “But there can be no short cuts.” Australia has reported a total of about 36,630 cases and 940 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. Morrison has said all Australians over the age of 16 will be offered a vaccine by the end of the year, with the prospect of reaching that adult on Monday when the country’s pharmaceutical regulator gave provisional approval for the Moderna injection.

