Northrop Grumman to Launch 16th Space Delivery Mission to International Space Station

DULLES, Va.-Aug. 9, 2021-Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is set to launch the company’s 16th Supply Mission (NG-16) to NASA’s Resupply Commercial-2 International Space Station (CRS). -2) contract. For the NG-16 mission, the Cygnus spacecraft will launch aboard the company’s Antares rocket, carrying about 8,200 pounds of supplies, equipment and experiments for astronauts at the company’s largest supply station to date. For the NG-16 mission, the Cygnus spacecraft will launch aboard the company’s Antares rocket, carrying about 8,200 pounds of supplies, equipment and experiments for astronauts at the company’s largest supply station to date. Antares is scheduled to launch on August 10 at 5:56 pm EDT from the 0A Central Atlantic Regional Space Area at NASA’s Wallops flight facility in Virginia. Cygnus is scheduled to meet with the Space Station on August 12th. Direct coverage of the Antare launch and connection of the NG-16 to the station will be available at TV NASA, NASA application, and agency Web page. Each Cygnus spacecraft is named in honor of an individual who has made significant contributions to the American space program and human space flight. For the NG-16 mission, Cygnus commemorates Ellison Onizuka, the first Asian-American astronaut. After a long and successful career as a test pilot at the US Air Force Pilot School, Onizuka was selected to become a NASA astronaut in 1978 and flew his first mission in 1985. In 1986, Onizuka and his crew lost their lives tragically during the launch of the Space Shuttle Challenger. SS Ellison Onizuka will stay connected to the ISS for approximately three months before leaving with up to 8,221 pounds (approximately 3,729 kilograms) of dumping load. The mobile cargo handling facility is located at the front of the Antares fair to enable late loading of time-sensitive cargo in Cygnus. Riding as a cargo on the Cygnus spacecraft is a Northrop Grumman, Space Development Agency (SDA) and Missile Defense Agency (MDA) called the Infrared Cargo Prototype (PIRPL). Upon arrival at the Space Station, PIRPL will begin collecting infrared data and expand detection capabilities that will help develop algorithms for the next generation of tracking satellites. Mission details, as well as more information on Ellison Onizuka, are available at Northrop Grumman’s Web page. Northrop Grumman solves the most difficult problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define the opportunity every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

