Wildlife: Traveling elephants in China are finally returning home

Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture is in southwest China, near the border with Myanmar. The elephants left the nature reserve last year and embarked on an unexpected journey further north into China.

The Chinese authorities who have followed the elephant’s journey do not know why the herd decided to travel so far, or to travel at all.

Hearing about elephants traveled through several counties like Mojiang and Eshan, appearing in various villages, towns and cities. Thankfully, as soon as they reached the outskirts of Kunming, they changed direction and began their journey home.

The elephants began their journey to Xishuangbanna and traveled as far as Kunming, Yunnan Province, China

Chinese authorities have chased the elephants and are trying to help them get them home. They set up food bait and checkpoints to direct them to suitable habitats where they would be safe.

Authorities also used 18 drones to pull elephants out of busy areas where they could cause harm to themselves or others.

Although elephants raided several farms and food stores, no animals or humans were killed in the past 17 months. They were even seen bathing in a canal!

Reuters Elephants were exhausted and needed to rest – the researchers noticed that elephants usually do not sleep like this, which leads them to believe that they were very tired from their travels.

Scientists are confused why the elephants decided to travel so far, even when a pair of herd members will be born.

Speaking to the BBC, Joshua Plotnik, assistant professor of elephant psychology at New York City University, believes one reason for the elephant’s journey may be due to human-related concerns in their habitat.

Joshua said: “It’s almost related to the need for resources – food, water and shelter.”

In China, Asian elephants are the most protected species of animals and thanks to their conservation efforts, wild elephants in Yunnan province have grown from 193 in the 1990s to 300 today.

The increase in numbers is impressive because their natural habitats have been reduced by human-related activity, such as deforestation.