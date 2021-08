Mexican cartel threatens to kill TV news anchor for unfair coverage | Mexico

Masked individuals claiming to represent Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel have taken the unusual step of circulating a video that threatens to kill a national television news anchor for what they considered unfair coverage. The video released Monday showed masked and heavily armed men surrounding a man sitting at a small table who gave a message he said was from Rubn Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, the leader of the Jalisco New cartel Generation. It was unclear whether the person reading the message was Oseguera himself. The message complained that Television Milenio, a national cable news channel linked to a major newspaper chain, was favoring so-called self-defense groups fighting the Jalisco cartel in the state of Michoacn. He singled out the anchor Mileno Azucena Uresti, threatening to kill her and make her eat her words. The man claimed that the vigilante groups were in fact drug traffickers, the only organizations that could afford the weapons that those forces had at their disposal. The message mentioned Hipolito Mora, who organized a self-defense force in Michoacan nearly a decade ago but who has recently distanced himself from such groups as Los Viagras, a criminal group operating in the state. The Jalisco cartel representative said in the message that he did not want to impede freedom of expression, but simply wanted the coverage to be equal. Television Milenio and Uresti did not immediately comment on the threat. Presidential spokesman Jess Ramrez Cuevas said via Twitter that the Mexican government will take the necessary measures to protect journalists and threatened media. Threats against journalists are not empty words in Mexico. The Committee to Protect Journalists considers Mexico the deadliest country in the Western Hemisphere for journalists. Those most often targeted are local reporters operating in regions where rival criminal groups are fighting for control. The CJNG video represented a rare open threat against a national journalist. The Jalisco cartel has also been shown to have an almost unlimited reach within Mexico. In June last year, cartel gunmen carried out a brazen attack in Mexico City that left the police chief seriously injured and killed three others.

